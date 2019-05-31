What's Streaming on Showtime in June 2019
Showtime kicks off the summer streaming season in June with the premieres of new original series City on a Hill, the limited series The Loudest Voice and documentary films XY Chelsea and 16 Shots.
Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee Kevin Bacon (The Following) and Screen Actors Guild Award winner Aldis Hodge (Underground) star in City on a Hill. Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Russell Crowe stars as Fox News founder Roger Ailes in The Loudest Voice.
On Sundays, viewers can continue to stream all-new episodes of Billions (until its season finale on June 9), The Chi (until its season finale on June 16) and of the animated series Our Cartoon President (until its season finale on July 14). The network’s first-ever late-night talk show Desus & Mero airs Mondays and Thursdays nights with until its summer hiatus beginning August 5.
Subscribers can also watch new sports offerings and hit movies including the television premiere of the critically acclaimed feature film Wildlife, directed by Paul Dano (Escape at Dannemora) making his directorial debut, and starring Oscar nominees Carey Mulligan and Jake Gyllenhaal. The film was nominated for three Independent Spirit Awards including Best First Feature.
Original Series
City on a Hill
Series Premiere, Sunday, June 16, 9/8c
Set in early ’90s Boston, where racism is endemic and crime is widespread, the series follows an unlikely alliance between FBI agent Jackie Rohr (Kevin Bacon) and Assistant District Attorney Decourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge). CIity on a Hill also stars Jonathan Tucker (Kingdom), Mark O’Brien (Halt and Catch Fire), Lauren E. Banks (Instinct), Amanda Clayton (Tyler Perry’s If Loving You Is Wrong), Tony Award nominee Jere Shea (Passion), Kevin Chapman (Brotherhood) and Jill Hennessy (Crossing Jordan).
The Loudest Voice
Series Premiere, Sunday, June 30, 10/9c
The series is based on extensive reporting by Gabriel Sherman in his bestselling book, The Loudest Voice in the Room, which included interviews with more than 600 people, and Sherman’s reporting for New York magazine. Crowe is joined by Academy Award nominee Naomi Watts (Twin Peaks), Golden Globe nominee Sienna Miller (Layer Cake), Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy), Screen Actors Guild Award nominee Simon McBurney (The Theory of Everything) and Annabelle Wallis (Peaky Blinders, The Mummy).
Our Cartoon President
Sundays, 8/7c
Season 2 features President Trump trying to convince the American people that he's the greatest, least criminal president in history as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer attempt to win back the Democratic base from newcomer Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Billions
Sundays, 9/8c (Season Finale, June 9)
When everyone is out for revenge, no one is safe. This is never more true than in Season 4 of Billions. Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti), former enemies, and Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff), the chief counselor to each, have come together to form an uneasy but highly effective alliance, aimed at the eradication of all their rivals, including Grigor Andolov (guest star John Malkovich), Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon), Bryan Connerty (Toby Leonard Moore) and Waylon "Jock" Jeffcoat (guest star Clancy Brown).The series also stars David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin, Jeffrey DeMunn and Malin Akerman, along with new guest stars Samantha Mathis, Kevin Pollak, Jade Eshete and Nina Arianda.
The Chi
Sundays, 10/9c (Season Finale, June 16)
The Chi is a timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption. The Season 2 cast includes Jason Mitchell (Straight Outta Compton), Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (Queen of Katwe), Jacob Latimore (Sleight), Alex Hibbert (Moonlight), Yolonda Ross (Treme) and Armando Riesco (Bull).
Desus & Mero
Mondays and Thursdays, 11/10c (Hiatus Begins August 5)
DESUS & MERO airs on Mondays and Thursday nights from New York City and features popular TV and podcast personalities Desus and Mero speaking off the cuff and chatting with guests at the intersection of pop culture, sports, music, politics and more. Upcoming guests will include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Spike Lee, Regina Hall and many more.
Documentary Films
XY Chelsea
Premieres Friday, June 7, 9/8c
XY Chelsea tells the historic story of whistle-blower Chelsea Manning, whose 35-year sentence in a maximum security prison was commuted by President Obama in 2017.
16 Shots
Premieres Friday, June 14, 9/8c
16 Shots examines the 2014 shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald by Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke and the cover-up that ensued.
Sports
Charlo vs Adams
Saturday, June 29, 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT (LIVE)
Undefeated WBC Interim Middleweight Champion and Houston native Jermall Charlo will return to his hometown to defend against middleweight contender Brandon Adams.
New Movies
Available June 1
30 Days of Night
American Outlaws
The Aviator
Bran Nue Dae
Dances with Wolves
Demolition Man
The Devil's Own
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
Falling for Grace
Fast Times At Ridgemont High
Faster
Fluidity
Glory Road
Gone in Sixty Seconds
Hard Eight
In The Army Now
In the Line of Fire
Ishtar
Jersey Girl
Jet Li's Fearless
La Bamba
Ladybugs
Lords of Dogtown
Mission to Mars
Mississippi Damned
Music Within
Mystic River
The Nutcracker: The Untold Story
The Original Kings of Comedy
The People Under the Stairs
The Queens of Comedy
Risky Business
Sahara
Serenity
Sling Blade
Some Kind of Wonderful
Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation
Wildlife (Premiere)
Available June 3
Being Rose
Drive Angry
Available June 4
Playing It Cool (Premiere)
Available June 5
Becks (Premiere)
What Keeps You Alive (Premiere)
The Appearance
Available June 6
Bangkok Dangerous (2008)
Available June 8
Mile 22 (Premiere)
Available June 14
Nightcrawler (Premiere)
Available June 15
The Isle
Available June 30
The Missing
Streaming Collections
LGBTQ+ PRIDE (available June 1): Becks, Beyond the Opposite Sex, Fluidity, What Keeps You Alive, XY Chelsea
Nicolas Cage (available June 1): Bangkok Dangerous, Drive Angry, Gone in Sixty Seconds, Knowing, Leaving Las Vegas
Many Sides of Fatherhood (available June 7): Honey, I Blew Up The Kid, Jersey Girl, The Missing, Mystic River, Wildlife
School’s Out for Summer (available June 21): About a Boy, The Dark Tower, Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Risky Business, Youth in Revolt