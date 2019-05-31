What's Streaming on Showtime in June 2019

Showtime kicks off the summer streaming season in June with the premieres of new original series City on a Hill, the limited series The Loudest Voice and documentary films XY Chelsea and 16 Shots.

Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee Kevin Bacon (The Following) and Screen Actors Guild Award winner Aldis Hodge (Underground) star in City on a Hill. Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Russell Crowe stars as Fox News founder Roger Ailes in The Loudest Voice.

On Sundays, viewers can continue to stream all-new episodes of Billions (until its season finale on June 9), The Chi (until its season finale on June 16) and of the animated series Our Cartoon President (until its season finale on July 14). The network’s first-ever late-night talk show Desus & Mero airs Mondays and Thursdays nights with until its summer hiatus beginning August 5.

Subscribers can also watch new sports offerings and hit movies including the television premiere of the critically acclaimed feature film Wildlife, directed by Paul Dano (Escape at Dannemora) making his directorial debut, and starring Oscar nominees Carey Mulligan and Jake Gyllenhaal. The film was nominated for three Independent Spirit Awards including Best First Feature.

Original Series

City on a Hill

Series Premiere, Sunday, June 16, 9/8c

Set in early ’90s Boston, where racism is endemic and crime is widespread, the series follows an unlikely alliance between FBI agent Jackie Rohr (Kevin Bacon) and Assistant District Attorney Decourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge). CIity on a Hill also stars Jonathan Tucker (Kingdom), Mark O’Brien (Halt and Catch Fire), Lauren E. Banks (Instinct), Amanda Clayton (Tyler Perry’s If Loving You Is Wrong), Tony Award nominee Jere Shea (Passion), Kevin Chapman (Brotherhood) and Jill Hennessy (Crossing Jordan).

The Loudest Voice

Series Premiere, Sunday, June 30, 10/9c

The series is based on extensive reporting by Gabriel Sherman in his bestselling book, The Loudest Voice in the Room, which included interviews with more than 600 people, and Sherman’s reporting for New York magazine. Crowe is joined by Academy Award nominee Naomi Watts (Twin Peaks), Golden Globe nominee Sienna Miller (Layer Cake), Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy), Screen Actors Guild Award nominee Simon McBurney (The Theory of Everything) and Annabelle Wallis (Peaky Blinders, The Mummy).

Our Cartoon President

Sundays, 8/7c

Season 2 features President Trump trying to convince the American people that he's the greatest, least criminal president in history as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer attempt to win back the Democratic base from newcomer Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Billions

Sundays, 9/8c (Season Finale, June 9)

When everyone is out for revenge, no one is safe. This is never more true than in Season 4 of Billions. Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti), former enemies, and Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff), the chief counselor to each, have come together to form an uneasy but highly effective alliance, aimed at the eradication of all their rivals, including Grigor Andolov (guest star John Malkovich), Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon), Bryan Connerty (Toby Leonard Moore) and Waylon "Jock" Jeffcoat (guest star Clancy Brown).The series also stars David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin, Jeffrey DeMunn and Malin Akerman, along with new guest stars Samantha Mathis, Kevin Pollak, Jade Eshete and Nina Arianda.

Pablo Schreiber to Star in Showtime's 'Halo' Series as Master Chief 'I can't wait to get to work on helping to bring this incredible world to life! Game. On,' Schreiber wrote.

The Chi

Sundays, 10/9c (Season Finale, June 16)

The Chi is a timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption. The Season 2 cast includes Jason Mitchell (Straight Outta Compton), Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (Queen of Katwe), Jacob Latimore (Sleight), Alex Hibbert (Moonlight), Yolonda Ross (Treme) and Armando Riesco (Bull).

Desus & Mero

Mondays and Thursdays, 11/10c (Hiatus Begins August 5)

DESUS & MERO airs on Mondays and Thursday nights from New York City and features popular TV and podcast personalities Desus and Mero speaking off the cuff and chatting with guests at the intersection of pop culture, sports, music, politics and more. Upcoming guests will include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Spike Lee, Regina Hall and many more.

Documentary Films

XY Chelsea

Premieres Friday, June 7, 9/8c

XY Chelsea tells the historic story of whistle-blower Chelsea Manning, whose 35-year sentence in a maximum security prison was commuted by President Obama in 2017.

16 Shots

Premieres Friday, June 14, 9/8c

16 Shots examines the 2014 shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald by Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke and the cover-up that ensued.

Sports

Charlo vs Adams

Saturday, June 29, 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT (LIVE)

Undefeated WBC Interim Middleweight Champion and Houston native Jermall Charlo will return to his hometown to defend against middleweight contender Brandon Adams.

New Movies

Available June 1

30 Days of Night

American Outlaws

The Aviator

Bran Nue Dae

Dances with Wolves

Demolition Man

The Devil's Own

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

Falling for Grace

Fast Times At Ridgemont High

Faster

Fluidity

Glory Road

Gone in Sixty Seconds

Hard Eight

In The Army Now

In the Line of Fire

Ishtar

Jersey Girl

Jet Li's Fearless

La Bamba

Ladybugs

Lords of Dogtown

Mission to Mars

Mississippi Damned

Music Within

Mystic River

The Nutcracker: The Untold Story

The Original Kings of Comedy

The People Under the Stairs

The Queens of Comedy

Risky Business

Sahara

Serenity

Sling Blade

Some Kind of Wonderful

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation

Wildlife (Premiere)

Available June 3

Being Rose

Drive Angry

Available June 4

Playing It Cool (Premiere)

Available June 5

Becks (Premiere)

What Keeps You Alive (Premiere)

The Appearance

Available June 6

Bangkok Dangerous (2008)

Available June 8

Mile 22 (Premiere)

Available June 14

Nightcrawler (Premiere)

Available June 15

The Isle

Available June 30

The Missing

Streaming Collections

LGBTQ+ PRIDE (available June 1): Becks, Beyond the Opposite Sex, Fluidity, What Keeps You Alive, XY Chelsea

Nicolas Cage (available June 1): Bangkok Dangerous, Drive Angry, Gone in Sixty Seconds, Knowing, Leaving Las Vegas

Many Sides of Fatherhood (available June 7): Honey, I Blew Up The Kid, Jersey Girl, The Missing, Mystic River, Wildlife

School’s Out for Summer (available June 21): About a Boy, The Dark Tower, Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Risky Business, Youth in Revolt