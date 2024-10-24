‘Escape at Dannemora’: The TV Characters vs. Their Real-Life Counterparts (PHOTOS)
1 of
Showtime‘s miniseries Escape at Dannemora tells the true story of the 2015 prison break of two inmates at Clinton Correctional Facility in upstate New York, painting an intricate portrait of the people involved, and the title is now officially available for streaming on Netflix.
With an all-star cast that includes Oscar-winners Patricia Arquette and Benicio Del Toro as well as Golden Globe nominee Paul Dano, the series has managed to find the perfect people to play these roles. And a side-by-side comparison only confirms the wonderful casting.
Click through the images above to see how the actors in character vs. their real-life counterparts measure up!
Escape at Dannemora, Streaming now, Netflix and Paramount+
