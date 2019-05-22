What's Coming and Going From Netflix in June 2019

June is shaping up to be a big month for Netflix as fan favorites, new films and more are set to stream on the platform.

On June 5, don't miss the return of Netflix's highly-anticipated fifth season of Black Mirror featuring three all new stories from Charlie Brooker. Meanwhile, Tales of the City returns for the first time in years with the streamer's new entry to the fan favorite on June 7.

Also on that day, Designated Survivor makes its triumphant return with its first season on the platform and third overall. Marvel's Jessica Jones will also be back but an exact date has yet to be announced. And don't miss Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston in Murder Mystery when the film premieres June 14.

All of these and more will be available this June on Netflix, but for the full rundown check out the complete scheduled below.

Available This Month on Netflix:

TBA:

Marvel's Jessica Jones: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trinkets — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June 1

Arthdal Chronicles — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Oh, Ramona! — NETFLIX FILM

50/50

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day

Batman Begins

Cabaret

Carrie

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Dynasty: Season 2

Good Night, and Good Luck

Gran Torino

Life in the Doghouse

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Magic Mike

Network

Platoon

Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World Of Ben Ferencz

Satan & Adam

Small Soldiers

The Dark Knight

The Phantom of the Opera

The Space Between Us

What a Girl Wants

June 3

Documentary Now!: Season 3

Malibu Rescue: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY

June 4

Miranda Sings Live... Your Welcome — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June 5

A Silent Voice

Black Mirror: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch

June 6

Alles ist gut — NETFLIX FILM

Todos lo saben

June 7

3%: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Belmonte

The Black Godfather — NETFLIX FILM

The Chef Show — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Designated Survivor: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Elisa & Marcela — NETFLIX FILM

I Am Mother — NETFLIX FILM

Pachamama — NETFLIX FAMILY

Rock My Heart — NETFLIX FILM

Super Monsters Monster Pets — NETFLIX FAMILY

Tales of the City — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June 8

Berlin, I Love You

June 11

Disney's Ralph Breaks the Internet

June 12

Jo Koy: Comin' In Hot — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese — NETFLIX FILM

June 13

The 3rd Eye 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Jinn — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kakegurui xx — NETFLIX ANIME

June 14

Aggretsuko: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

The Alcasser Murders — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Awake: The Million Dollar Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Charite at War — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cinderella Pop — NETFLIX FILM

Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce: Season 5

Leila — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Life Overtakes Me — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marlon: Season 2

Murder Mystery — NETFLIX FILM

Unite 42 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June 15

Grey's Anatomy: Season 15

June 16

Cop Car

June 17

The Missing: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June 18

Adame Devine: Best Time of Our Lives — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bill Kill

June 19

Beats — NETFLIX FILM

The Edge of Democracy — NETFLIX FILM

June 20

Le Chant du Loup

June 21

Ad Vitam — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bolivar — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Casketeers: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Confession Tapes: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dark: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The End of Evangelion

EVANGELION: DEATH (TRUE)²



Girls Incarcerated: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

GO! Live Your Way: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil — NETFLIX FILM

La misma sangre — NETFLIX FILM

Mr. Iglesias — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Neon Genesis Evangelion

Shooter: Season 3

June 24

Forest of Piano: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

June 25

Mike Epps: Only One Mike — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June 26

The Golem

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The Zookeeper

June 27

Answer for Heaven — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June 28

20th Century Women

7SEEDS — NETFLIX ANIME

Dope: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Exhibit A — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Instant Hotel: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Motown Magic: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Paquita Salas: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Chosen One — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June 29

Scare Tactics: Seasons 4 & 5

June 30

Madam Secretary: Season 5

Leaving This Month:

An Extremely Goofy Movie

Apollo 13

Cold in July

Disney's 101 Dalmatians

Disney's The Fox and the Hound 2

Disney's The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story

Doom

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th

Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves

I Am Legend

In the Army Now

Inspector Gadget 2

Jason X

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

My Bloody Valentine

Playing It Cool

Pretty in Pink

Reindeer Games

Stargate

Terminator Salvation

The Bone Collector

The Constant Gardener

District 9

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

The Soloist

Grand Designs: Australia: Season 4

I Own Australia's Best Home: Season 1

I Own Britain's Best Home: Season 1

Mother

Apocalypse Now

Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things

National Lampoon's Van Wilder

The Pianist

Death Race

Disney's Mulan 2