What's Coming and Going From Netflix in June 2019
June is shaping up to be a big month for Netflix as fan favorites, new films and more are set to stream on the platform.
On June 5, don't miss the return of Netflix's highly-anticipated fifth season of Black Mirror featuring three all new stories from Charlie Brooker. Meanwhile, Tales of the City returns for the first time in years with the streamer's new entry to the fan favorite on June 7.
What's Coming and Going From Netflix in May 2019
From 'Lucifer' to 'Dead to Me.'
Also on that day, Designated Survivor makes its triumphant return with its first season on the platform and third overall. Marvel's Jessica Jones will also be back but an exact date has yet to be announced. And don't miss Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston in Murder Mystery when the film premieres June 14.
All of these and more will be available this June on Netflix, but for the full rundown check out the complete scheduled below.
'Black Mirror' Season 5: All 3 Episode Trailers & Titles Revealed (VIDEO)
Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie and more feature in the star-studded installments.
Available This Month on Netflix:
TBA:
Marvel's Jessica Jones: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trinkets — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
June 1
Arthdal Chronicles — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Oh, Ramona! — NETFLIX FILM
50/50
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day
Batman Begins
Cabaret
Carrie
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Dynasty: Season 2
Good Night, and Good Luck
Gran Torino
Life in the Doghouse
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Magic Mike
Network
Platoon
Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World Of Ben Ferencz
Satan & Adam
Small Soldiers
The Dark Knight
The Phantom of the Opera
The Space Between Us
What a Girl Wants
June 3
Documentary Now!: Season 3
Malibu Rescue: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY
June 4
Miranda Sings Live... Your Welcome — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
June 5
A Silent Voice
Black Mirror: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
'Murder Mystery': Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston Team Up for the New Netflix Flick (VIDEO)
The comedian is set to make his 'SNL' return as host in May.
June 6
Alles ist gut — NETFLIX FILM
Todos lo saben
June 7
3%: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Belmonte
The Black Godfather — NETFLIX FILM
The Chef Show — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Designated Survivor: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Elisa & Marcela — NETFLIX FILM
I Am Mother — NETFLIX FILM
Pachamama — NETFLIX FAMILY
Rock My Heart — NETFLIX FILM
Super Monsters Monster Pets — NETFLIX FAMILY
Tales of the City — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
June 8
Berlin, I Love You
June 11
Disney's Ralph Breaks the Internet
June 12
Jo Koy: Comin' In Hot — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese — NETFLIX FILM
June 13
The 3rd Eye 2 — NETFLIX FILM
Jinn — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kakegurui xx — NETFLIX ANIME
June 14
Aggretsuko: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
The Alcasser Murders — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Awake: The Million Dollar Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Charite at War — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cinderella Pop — NETFLIX FILM
Kiefer Sutherland & the 'Designated Survivor' Cast on a '180-Degree Shift' in Season 3
Sutherland, Anthony Edwards, and showrunner Neal Baer preview what to expect from the racier episodes coming to Netflix.
Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce: Season 5
Leila — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Life Overtakes Me — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marlon: Season 2
Murder Mystery — NETFLIX FILM
Unite 42 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
June 15
Grey's Anatomy: Season 15
June 16
Cop Car
June 17
The Missing: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
June 18
Adame Devine: Best Time of Our Lives — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bill Kill
June 19
Beats — NETFLIX FILM
The Edge of Democracy — NETFLIX FILM
June 20
Le Chant du Loup
June 21
Ad Vitam — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bolivar — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Casketeers: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Confession Tapes: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dark: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The End of Evangelion
EVANGELION: DEATH (TRUE)²
Girls Incarcerated: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
'Armistead Maupin's Tales of the City' Trailer: Meet the New Residents of 28 Barbary Lane (PHOTOS)
See Laura Linney & Olympia Dukakis reprise their roles.
GO! Live Your Way: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil — NETFLIX FILM
La misma sangre — NETFLIX FILM
Mr. Iglesias — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Neon Genesis Evangelion
Shooter: Season 3
June 24
Forest of Piano: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
June 25
Mike Epps: Only One Mike — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
June 26
The Golem
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
The Zookeeper
June 27
Answer for Heaven — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
June 28
20th Century Women
7SEEDS — NETFLIX ANIME
Dope: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Exhibit A — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Instant Hotel: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Motown Magic: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Paquita Salas: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Chosen One — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
June 29
Scare Tactics: Seasons 4 & 5
June 30
Madam Secretary: Season 5
'Mr. Iglesias' First Look: Netflix's New Comedy Will Make You Laugh & Cry
The new comedy features stars from 'Community' and 'The Office.'
Leaving This Month:
An Extremely Goofy Movie
Apollo 13
Cold in July
Disney's 101 Dalmatians
Disney's The Fox and the Hound 2
Disney's The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story
Doom
Freddy vs. Jason
Friday the 13th
Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves
I Am Legend
In the Army Now
Inspector Gadget 2
Jason X
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Legally Blonde
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
My Bloody Valentine
Playing It Cool
Pretty in Pink
Reindeer Games
Stargate
Terminator Salvation
The Bone Collector
The Constant Gardener
District 9
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
The Soloist
Is 'The Office' in Danger of Leaving Netflix Soon?
We need to speak to the regional manager about this...
Grand Designs: Australia: Season 4
I Own Australia's Best Home: Season 1
I Own Britain's Best Home: Season 1
Mother
Apocalypse Now
Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things
National Lampoon's Van Wilder
The Pianist
Death Race
Disney's Mulan 2