'Game of Thrones' Finale Twist Was Apparently George R.R. Martin's Idea

That twist regarding who ended up on the Iron Throne was all planned — by the Game of Thrones author himself.

And it was one of two key events for Bran that George R.R. Martin planned, Isaac Hempstead Wright revealed in a behind-the-scenes interview for HBO's Making Game of Thrones. "[Creators] David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] told me there were two things [author] George R.R. Martin had planned for Bran, and that was the Hodor revelation, and that he would be king," the actor said. "So that's pretty special to be directly involved in something that is part of George's vision. It was a really nice way to wrap it up."

Those also happen to be two key events fans are likely going to remember even after the series has been over for years.

If you were surprised by Bran ending up on the Throne, you're not alone. The actor was, too. In fact, he didn't even believe if after reading the script. "It was the very last thing I expected to happen," he said. "I was convinced they had sent a script to everyone in which they become king or queen, so I still didn't believe it until the read-through."

However, Wright also understood why Bran ended up as king, even if it didn't seem like he'd be the first person you'd think of to take on the crown. He was "the ideal person to be in charge," Wright explained, because, "What more could you ask for in a king than to have no personal attachments, no agenda, but have a calm understanding of the entire universe?"

While his character isn't a warrior like some of the others (including some of the others who could have ended up on the Throne), "he sits and thinks and is calm and collected," the actor added. "I think that's a really great message, that he is rewarded for being still and calm and not reactionary and doesn't just shout and cause trouble."

And if you're now wondering if Martin's vision mean his books will end the same way as the HBO series, it's unclear. Following the finale, Martin posted on his blog, Not a Blog, "How will it all end? I hear people asking. The same ending as the show? Different? Well… yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes."

For now, all fans can do is wait and see how Martin's book series ends.