31 Questions James Holzhauer Has Gotten Wrong on 'Jeopardy!' So Far

James Holzhauer may be breaking records left and right — and he's close to Ken Jennings' record — on Jeopardy!, but he hasn't been perfect in the 28 games he's played so far.

Holzhauer has had 10 games in which he hasn't given a wrong answer, but he has also had games where he's answered as many as three or four questions incorrectly. That includes one instance in which he's given a wrong answer to a Final Jeopardy! question. He has also answered four Daily Doubles incorrectly, though the last time he did that was on April 29.

Here are all the questions Holzhauer has gotten wrong on his 28-game winning streak (so far).

April 4

Question: A 2016 interview with this Batman actor found him looking sad; the internet then made him the meme we deserve (Category: Don’t Tread on Meme for $400)

His answer: Christian Bale

Correct answer: Ben Affleck

April 5

Question: A common sight was walking around Monet who worked outdoors, as in a cliff walk in this Channel-side French region (Category: Monet-Punny for $600)

His answer: Brittany

Correct answer: Normandy

April 8

Question: Modern auto safety took a big step in '66 as LBJ signed bills mandating seatbelts & rupture-resistant these (Category: Root '66 for $600)

His answer: Air bags

Correct answer: Fuel tanks

April 9

Question: At the Montreux Jazz Festival, you might see smoke on the water of this Swiss lake's shoreline (Category: Music Festivals for $1200)

His answer: Lucerne

Correct answer: Lake Geneva

April 10

Question: Constitution Day is September 17; this related set is celebrated every December 15 (Category: Holidays & Observances — Daily Double for $3000)

His answer: The Articles of Confederations

Correct answer: The Bill of Rights

Question: On July 2, 1861 the Union attacked the Confederates near a stone bridge crossing this creek in the first battle of it (Category: The Civil War for $400)

His answer: Manassas

Correct answer: First Battle of Bull Run

April 11

Question: Often called the first "war" one of these, Crimean war reporter William Howard Russell preferred "special" one (Category: Journalists for $1200)

His answer: Photographer

Correct answer: Correspondent

Question: Frank O'Hara's most famous poem is "The Day Lady Died," in which he reads about this jazz singer's death in 1959 (Category: American Poetry for $1600)

His answer: Ella Fitzgerald

Correct answer: Billie Holiday

Question: This inductee into the Video Hall of Fame sold 17 million copies of a videocassette she released in 1982 (Category: Celebrities — Final Jeopardy for $3010)

His answer: Madonna

Correct answer: Jane Fonda

April 15

Question: In 1903 Maurice Garin was its first winner in 94 hours, 33 minutes, 14 seconds (Category: The First Winner — Daily Double for $8400)

His answer: Paris to Dakar

Correct answer: The Tour de France

Question: More than 5,000 of these big deer spend winters at the Wyoming national refuge named for them (Category: Let's Go to the Wildlife Refuge for $800)

His answer: Moose

Correct answer: Elk

April 16

Question: Beethoven & Mozart wrote for this instrument that Ben Franklin created, which he said gave him the greatest personal satisfaction of all his inventions (Category: The Franklin Institute for $1600)

His answer: The glass flute

Correct answer: The glass harmonica

Question: Permanent press is a process where fabric gets chemically treated to make it resistant to these (Category: Press Your Luck for $2000)

His answer: Stains

Correct answer: Wrinkles

April 19

Question: A 1975 N.Y. Daily News headline after this man opposed a federal bailout: him "To City: Drop Dead" (Category: American History for $600)

His answer: Ed Koch

Correct answer: Gerald Ford

Question: 19th c. exhibitions saw fire brigades competing either using water, or in one of these, now a term for a practice effort (Category: Phrase Origins — Daily Double for $1800)

His answer: Skirmish

Correct answer: A dry run

Question: On June 1, 1660 Mary Dyer, one of this religious sect's "Boston martyrs," was hanged on Boston Common (Category: American History for $1000)

His answer: The Puritans

Correct answer: The Quakers

Question: The creators of 1943's "Fancy Free" called each other Lenny & Jerry — Leonard Bernstein & this choreographer (Category: Ballet for $1200)

His answer: Herman

Correct answer: Jerome Robbins

April 23

Question: In 2018 this band "didn't have a dime but I always had a vision, always had high, high hopes" (Category: We Will Rock You for $400)

His answer: Fall Out Boy

Correct answer: Panic! at the Disco

April 24

Question: In 1916 the great chemist Gilbert Lewis called the central part of an atom this, a word we use for the seed in an apricot pit (Category: Science Central for $1600)

His answer: Stone

Correct answer: The kernel

April 25

Question: "Two hit men, a boxer, a crime boss & others meet their fates over the course of two days" (Category: Movies in the DirecTV Guide for $2000)

His answer: Snatch

Correct answer: Pulp Fiction

April 26

Question: Made in the Vytina region, the first type of this sweetener does not crystallize (Category: Greek Cuisine for $200)

His answer: Sugar

Correct answer: Honey

Question: In 2013 there were 114-degree temps in La Rioja, the wine belt of this South American country (Category: Crazy Weather We're Having! for $1000)

His answer: Chile

Correct answer: Argentina

April 29

Question: The portal vein brings venous blood to the liver, while this artery brings oxygenated arterial blood (Category: Breaks & Livers — Daily Double for $1,000)

His answer: The pulmonary

Correct answer: The hepatic

May 2

Question: Stove placement of lower priority items (Category: Hey, "B.B." for $200)

His answer: The bottom burner

Correct answer: The back burner

Question: The 2018-19 season of auto racing's World Endurance Championship concludes with the 87th running of this event (Category: World of Sport for $800)

His answer: Paris to Dakar

Correct answer: The 24 Hours of Le Mans

Question: In 1965 John Irving entered this Midwest school's prestigious writers workshop & worked with Kurt Vonnegut (Category: State School, That Great School for $1000)

His answer: Indiana

Correct answer: Iowa

Question: It takes a full day to manage this Yosemite peak (Category: Tricky Trails for $1600)

His answer: El Capitan

Correct answer: Half Dome

May 22

Question: Shakespeare's Portia says, "How far that little" this "throws his beams! So shines a good deed in a naughty world" (Category: Don't Be Afraid of the Dark for $1600)

His answer: Sun

Correct answer: Candle

May 23

Question: The Anthropology award went to a report on "cross-species imitation" between these apes & humans at zoos (The 2018 IG Nobel Prizes $400)

His answer: Gorillas

Correct answer: Chimpanzees

May 24

Question: This train sung of by blues artists got its name from its 12:05 A.M. departure en route to Parchman Penitentiary (Category: Planes, Trains & Automobiles & a Boat for $1200)

His answer: "Midnight Train to Georgia"

Correct answer: The "Midnight Special"

Question: Given this new anesthetic to inhale, Queen Victoria felt little or no pain in 1853 when she delivered her eighth child (Category: Queen Victoria for $2000)

His answer: Nitrous oxide

Correct answer: Chloroform

