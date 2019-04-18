Alex Trebek Reveals Plans to Return for 'Jeopardy!' Season 36 (VIDEO)

Jeopardy! host has shared some good news about his health.

And in doing so, he continues doing what he's been doing since his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis in March: keeping viewers informed. "Despite what you may have heard, I'm feeling good," Alex Trebek said in a video posted by the game show Wednesday. "I'm continuing with my therapy."

The video came on the final day of taping for the game show's 35th season, and the staff is already working on Season 36. "I look forward to seeing you once again in September with all kinds of good stuff," Trebek concluded his message.

The host first revealed his diagnosis in a similar video.

"Now, normally the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I'm gonna fight this, and I'm gonna keep working," he said. "And with the love and support of my family and friends, and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease."

Trebek took the opportunity to thank fans for their support and prayers in his most recent message.

"I wanted once again to thank you for your continuing messages of encouragement and support, particularly the many cards I've received from young people. I'm touched beyond words," he said.

Here's to seeing Trebek back hosting Jeopardy! for Season 36 in the fall!

Jeopardy!, Season 36, September 2019, Check Your Local Listings