Will James Holzhauer Beat Ken Jennings' 'Jeopardy' Record? Leaked Video Reveals Answer

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for James Holzhauer's run on Jeopardy!.]

James Holzhauer has been catching everyone's attention — including those who may not be avid watchers of Jeopardy! — with his current winning streak, especially as he approaches Ken Jennings' record.

After Friday's game, Holzhauer's winning streak sits at 32 games, and he has earned $2,462,216, second only to Jennings' $2,520,700 for regular-season play. Viewers have been tuning in in hopes of seeing the 34-year-old professional sports gambler break that record, which he could do in half the games. (Jennings won 74 consecutive games in 2004.)

However, ahead of Monday's Jeopardy!, the results have apparently leaked in a video (which has since been taken down), and we know that Holzhauer will not be beating Jennings' record. According to the leak (which has been confirmed as the episode airs in various markets), he comes up with the right answer for Final Jeopardy, but he only bets $1399 and takes second place to Emma Boettcher, whose one-day winnings total $46,801.

"Nobody likes to lose," Holzhauer told The New York Times after his loss. "But I'm very proud of how I did, and I really exceeded my own expectations for the show. So, I don't feel bad about it."

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Boettcher has played along to Jeopardy! while watching for years and felt "confident" in "Daily Double hunting," she said.

When she did that in Monday's game and bet everything after buzzing in ahead of Holzhauer on the previous question, she knew she had "a shot."

After his streak ended, Holzhauer called Boettcher "a really top-level competitor" who "played a perfect game." "And that was what it took to beat me," he added.

Tune in to see exactly how Monday's episode of Jeopardy! plays out.

Jeopardy!, Weekdays, Check your local listings