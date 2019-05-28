HGTV's 'Property Brothers: Forever Home' Reimagines the Family Home

After helping scores of clients buy and renovate properties in the Emmy-nominated series Property Brothers, HGTV’s Jonathan and Drew Scott are on a new mission to overhaul unremarkable houses into dream homes that the families will never want to leave.

On the new Property Brothers: Forever Home series, premiering Wednesday, May 29, the brothers are on a mission to turn families’ ordinary houses into their lifelong dream homes.

With this information and the homeowner’s budget in mind, Jonathan will bring the family’s design dreams to life using state-of-the-art 3D graphics. He will present the homeowners with two animated options that showcase different ways their house can be reimagined.

The stakes are high for everyone — for the couples, who must decide how their ideal home should look, and for Jonathan and Drew, who must deliver renovations that surpass the clients’ expectations.

In the series premiere, we meet Troy and Susan, who found out they were having a third child and bought a new house for all of them to grow up in. They love their spacious home in the Las Vegas suburbs but the awkward main floor layout is preventing them from having the family home of their dreams.

Jonathan and Drew overhaul their kitchen and family, laundry and play rooms leaving them with a space that works for gatherings as well as the chaos of family life.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 100%; overflow: hidden; line-height: 550;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>﻿</span>

“In one episode, a homeowner held back tears as she explained that her teenage daughter wanted to have friends over but was too embarrassed by the rundown state of her home,” said Jonathan. “The parents wanted to renovate but didn’t know where to start and needed our help.”

“The transformations Jonathan and I do not only change the way people live in their homes but also the way they feel about them,” added Drew. “That is the hook of Forever Home.”

Property Brothers: Forever Home, Premiere, Wednesday, May 29, 9/8c, HGTV