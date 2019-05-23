'Blindspot' Sneak Peek: Jane Helps Weller Sort Out His Priorities (VIDEO)

It's hard to balance your work and home lives when you're an FBI agent saving lives daily.

That doesn't mean Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) isn't trying his hardest to do just that and be a better parent than his mother. But as Jane (Jaimie Alexander) assures him in an exclusive sneak peek at Friday's episode of Blindspot, he's doing his best.

In "Coder to Killer," the last episode before the two-part Season 4 finale on May 31, a horrifying and vengeful villain threatens the FBI. Zapata (Audrey Esparza) and Reade (Rob Brown) try to navigate their living situation, and Patterson (Ashley Johnson) explores a budding interest.

Meanwhile, Weller considers his priorities, and that includes if he'll be able to have pancakes with his daughter, Bethany. "I want Bethany to know how much I love her, how I'll always be there for her," he tells his wife.

Blindspot, Fridays, 8/7c, NBC