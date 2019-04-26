'Blindspot' Pulled From NBC Schedule: When Will the Remaining Season 4 Episodes Air?

NBC's upcoming schedule may mean bad news for the future of Blindspot.

The drama is missing from the schedule for the coming weeks, with The Blacklist taking over the 8/7c time slot on Fridays starting April 26 (with back-to-back episodes), then continuing May 3, May 10, and, May 17 (with its Season 6 finale).

What's significant about this move is it means that the yet-to-be-renewed drama starring Jaimie Alexander and Sullivan Stapleton will be missing out on May Sweeps, which runs from April 25 to May 22.

Blindspot was originally supposed to air a new episode on May 3. Instead, TV Insider has confirmed it will return to its regular time slot on May 24, with "Coder to Killer," in which a horrifying and vengeful villain threatens the FBI.

The remaining two episodes of the season, "Masters of War 1:5-8" and "The Gang Gets Gone," will air back-to-back on May 31 as the team tries to stop Dominic from enacting Madeline's plan.

Blindspot, Fridays, 8/7c, NBC