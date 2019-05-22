'Love Island': CBS to Air U.S. Version 5 Nights a Week This Summer

The romance of Love Island is coming to the United States via CBS this summer.

The network announced Wednesday that the popular international reality series will premiere Tuesday, July 9, at 8/7c, and new episodes will air every weeknight through Wednesday, August 7.

"As the buzziest reality show in the U.K., Love Island has won the hearts of viewers across the pond as well as around the world, creating appointment viewing and fanfare for audiences everywhere. We are thrilled to bring our version of this cultural phenomenon to CBS," Senior Vice President of Alternative Programming Sharon Vuong said in a statement. "This fun, light-hearted series is like watching your favorite romantic comedy five nights a week!"

The reality show begins with a group of single "Islanders" in a villa in Fiji, "ready to embark on a summer of love, friendships, and, ultimately, relationships." These "Islanders" couple-up every few days, and anyone who doesn't have a partner is at risk of "being dumped from the island." Some of the challenges coming their way are new arrivals and dramatic twists.

But it's not just about winning over a potential partner. Viewers will have the chance to shape events on screen and choose the winning couple, who can walk away with love and a cash prize.

More details, including the host and the cast, will be announced at a later date.

Love Island, Series Premiere, Tuesday, July 9, 8/7c, CBS