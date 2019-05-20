CBS Announces Two-Night 'Big Brother' Season 21 Premiere Event

Meredith Jacobs
CBS

Ready to watch total strangers living under one roof and being watched 24/7 again?

CBS announced Monday that Big Brother Season 21 will kick off with a two-night premiere on Tuesday, June 25 and Wednesday, June 26 at 8/7c. There will once again be three weekly episodes, with one airing Sunday, June 30 at 8/7c.

Beginning on Wednesday, July 10, the reality competition show moves to Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9/8c and continues airing Sundays at 8/7c.

All three editions of Big Brother ranked in last summer's top 10 in viewers and key demos and was among the top five of the most-tweeted-about shows of 2018.

The series follows a group of people living together in a house where they are recorded 24/7 by 94 HD cameras and more than 113 microphones. Someone is voted out of the house each week, and the last remaining houseguest receives the grand prize of $500,000.

Host Julie Chen Moonves first hinted at a premiere date announcement with a teaser on May 16, and on Monday, she tweeted about the two-night premiere with a photo of herself on a skateboard.

Big Brother, Season 21 Premiere, Tuesday, June 25, 8/7c, CBS