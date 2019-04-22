What's Coming and Going From Netflix in May 2019
Netflix is always releasing new content, but May is shaping up to be a particularly special month as the streaming service has revealed a number of films and shows set to debut.
While the full list has yet to be released, the return of Lucifer on May 8 is enough for fans to psyched about. Plus, with premieres for the comedy Wine Country, series Dead to Me, and the highly-anticipated Shockingly Evil, Wicked and Vile starring Zac Efron as Ted Bundy, there's something for every taste.
Netflix Debuts Ava DuVernay's 'When They See Us' Trailer (VIDEO)
The four-part series about the Central Park Five, stars John Leguizamo, Felicity Huffman, Michael K. Williams, and more.
Scroll through the lineup (so far) below and don't miss out on the exciting schedule when these titles hit Netflix in May.
Available This Month on Netflix:
May 1
Knock Down the House — ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY
May 3
Tuca & Bertie: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Last Summer — ORIGINAL FILM
Flinch: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile — ORIGINAL FILM
Dead to Me — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
A pesar de todo — ORIGINAL FILM
May 6
Abyss: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 8
Lucifer: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 10
Wine Country — ORIGINAL FILM
May 21
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 22
One Spring Night: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 24
The Perfection — ORIGINAL FILM
She's Gotta Have It: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 31
When They See Us: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May TBA
Rim of the World — ORIGINAL FILM
Terrace House Tokyo 2019-2020