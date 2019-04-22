What's Coming and Going From Netflix in May 2019

Netflix is always releasing new content, but May is shaping up to be a particularly special month as the streaming service has revealed a number of films and shows set to debut.

While the full list has yet to be released, the return of Lucifer on May 8 is enough for fans to psyched about. Plus, with premieres for the comedy Wine Country, series Dead to Me, and the highly-anticipated Shockingly Evil, Wicked and Vile starring Zac Efron as Ted Bundy, there's something for every taste.

Scroll through the lineup (so far) below and don't miss out on the exciting schedule when these titles hit Netflix in May.

Available This Month on Netflix:

May 1

Knock Down the House — ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY

May 3

Tuca & Bertie: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Last Summer — ORIGINAL FILM

Flinch: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile — ORIGINAL FILM

Dead to Me — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A pesar de todo — ORIGINAL FILM

May 6

Abyss: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 8

Lucifer: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 10

Wine Country — ORIGINAL FILM

May 21

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 22

One Spring Night: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 24

The Perfection — ORIGINAL FILM

She's Gotta Have It: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 31

When They See Us: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May TBA

Rim of the World — ORIGINAL FILM

Terrace House Tokyo 2019-2020