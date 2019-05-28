‘Black Mirror’ Season 5: All 3 Episode Trailers, Titles, Key Art & More Revealed (VIDEO)

Could this be a hostage situation between Andrew Scott and Damson Idris?

The trailers for Netflix’s fan-favorite psychological thriller Black Mirror have arrived, and it’s star-studded.

In Season 5 of the anthology series, available June 5, three all-new stories from Charlie Brooker and executive producer Annabel Jones will be explored with a cast featuring Anthony Mackie, Miley Cyrus, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace, Damson Idris, Andrew Scott, Nicole Beharie, Pom Klementieff, Angourie Rice, Madison Davenport and Ludi Lin.

Initially, one trailer was released but didn’t reveal much in terms of plot, but now Netflix has unveiled three individual episode trailers with titles and plot to boot.

Black Mirror takes our current existence in the 21st century and reflects it back to us through vignettes steeped in “techno-paranoia.” Taking a look at how technology has transformed our lives, the show works to magnify those changes and see where they could be headed — and not in a good way.

That’s entirely on display in the new trailers, which cover topics like technology’s toll on marriage, the loneliness that accompanies social media, and much more. Below, we round up the episode titles, trailers and plotlines. Don’t miss them when they drop on Netflix, Wednesday, June 5.

“Smithereens”

Starring Andrew Scott, Damson Idris and Topher Grace, this episode focuses on a cab driver with an agenda that suddenly becomes the center of attention when things spiral out of control.

“Rachel, Jack and Ashley, Too”

This installment, featuring Miley Cyrus, Angourie Rice, and Madison Davenport, follows a lonely teenager who wishes to connect with her favorite pop star — but things aren’t as sparkly on the inside as they are on the outside.

“Striking Vipers”

Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Beharie, Pom Klementieff and Ludi Lin star in this episode which features two college friends who reconnect, changing the course of their lives forever.

Black Mirror, Season 5 available Wednesday, June 5, Netflix