‘Black Mirror’ Season 5: All 3 Episode Trailers, Titles, Key Art & More Revealed (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
black mirror season 5 key art
Netflix
BlackMirror_S5_Smithereens_Vertical_RGB_PRE
Netflix

“Smithereens”

BlackMirror_S5_RJAAT_Vertical_RGB_PRE
Netflix

“Rachel, Jack and Ashley, Too”

BlackMirror_S5_StrikingVipers_Vertical_PRE_RGB
Netflix

“Striking Vipers”

BlackMirror_Season5_Episode1_00_05_20_09
Netflix

Anthony Mackie and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II enjoy some video games

BlackMirror_Season5_Episode3_00_12_47_17
Netflix

Angourie Rice interacts with a little robot

_1199838.RW2
Netflix

Pom Klementieff and Ludi Lin duel

_90A2511.CR2
Netflix

Could this be a hostage situation between Andrew Scott and Damson Idris?

BlackMirror_Season5_Episode1_00_09_46_22
Netflix

Things look tense at a gathering for Anthony Mackie and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

1 of

The trailers for Netflix’s fan-favorite psychological thriller Black Mirror have arrived, and it’s star-studded.

In Season 5 of the anthology series, available June 5, three all-new stories from Charlie Brooker and executive producer Annabel Jones will be explored with a cast featuring Anthony Mackie, Miley Cyrus, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace, Damson Idris, Andrew Scott, Nicole Beharie, Pom Klementieff, Angourie Rice, Madison Davenport and Ludi Lin.

Initially, one trailer was released but didn’t reveal much in terms of plot, but now Netflix has unveiled three individual episode trailers with titles and plot to boot.

Black Mirror takes our current existence in the 21st century and reflects it back to us through vignettes steeped in “techno-paranoia.” Taking a look at how technology has transformed our lives, the show works to magnify those changes and see where they could be headed — and not in a good way.

That’s entirely on display in the new trailers, which cover topics like technology’s toll on marriage, the loneliness that accompanies social media, and much more. Below, we round up the episode titles, trailers and plotlines. Don’t miss them when they drop on Netflix, Wednesday, June 5.

“Smithereens”

Starring Andrew Scott, Damson Idris and Topher Grace, this episode focuses on a cab driver with an agenda that suddenly becomes the center of attention when things spiral out of control.

“Rachel, Jack and Ashley, Too”

This installment, featuring Miley Cyrus, Angourie Rice, and Madison Davenport, follows a lonely teenager who wishes to connect with her favorite pop star — but things aren’t as sparkly on the inside as they are on the outside.

“Striking Vipers”

Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Beharie, Pom Klementieff and Ludi Lin star in this episode which features two college friends who reconnect, changing the course of their lives forever.

Black Mirror, Season 5 available Wednesday, June 5, Netflix

Black Mirror

Anthony Mackie

Miley Cyrus




