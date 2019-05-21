Sophie Turner Calls 'Game of Thrones' Fan Petition 'Disrespectful'

Sophie Turner understands that the final season of Game of Thrones wasn't for everyone, but that doesn't mean she agrees with the petitions out there against it, especially considering the work that went into making it.

"I think it's disrespectful to the crew, and the writers, and the filmmakers who have worked tirelessly over 10 years, and for 11 months shooting the last season," Turner told The New York Times. "Like 50-something night shoots. So many people worked so, so hard on it, and for people to just rubbish it because it's not what they want to see is just disrespectful."

Among the backlash the HBO series has received is a Change.org petition titled, "Remake Game of Thrones Season 8 with competent writers." It has over one million signatures from those who were not pleased with the way the show ended.

While Turner disagrees with some of the ways fans have responded to the final season, she is "not surprised."

"People always have an idea in their heads of how they want a show to finish, and so when it doesn't go to their liking, they start to speak up about it and rebel," she explained.

But she thinks that fans should have expected some "crazy twists and turns" like there have been throughout the series, such as Daenerys' (Emilia Clarke) Mad Queen turn. That was "a shock," but she didn't see it as something that should "be such a negative thing for fans."

As for her own character's ending, Turner said she "loved it." With her brother Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) on the Iron Throne, Sansa got what she wanted. The North was independent, and she was its queen. "It's what she's been striving for this whole series: to go back home, to protect her home," she said.