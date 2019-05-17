'His Dark Materials' Trailer: Lyra's Journey Begins in HBO's Next Epic Fantasy (VIDEO)

Game of Thrones may be ending Sunday, but HBO is already looking ahead to its next fantasy epic series.

On Friday, the network released a teaser trailer for His Dark Materials, based on Philip Pullman's award-winning trilogy of the same name. The series stars Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, James McAvoy, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The trailer (below) offers a look at HBO and BBC One's adaptation of the books, which have had one previous adaptation in 2007's The Golden Compass. Take a look at Keen's Lyra, Wilson's Mrs. Coulter, McAvoy's Lord Asriel, Miranda's Lee Scoresby and Clarke Peters' The Master, and the "fight for true freedom."

"You once asked me what evil was," Lord Asriel says to Lyra. "There are things that you're better off not understanding."

But that doesn't matter, because Lyra's about to set out on her journey, and she's going to have to choose sides.

Season 1 follows Lyra, a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world, whose search for her kidnapped friend leads to her discovering a sinister plot involving stolen children. Her quest to understand Dust, a mysterious phenomenon, puts her on a quest through worlds. Along the way she meets Will, a determined and courageous boy, and other mysterious figures.

HBO has yet to announce a premiere date for His Dark Materials.