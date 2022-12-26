Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of December 26-January 1.

It may be a light week for new TV with the holidays, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t still plenty to enjoy. Topping our list is His Dark Materials (December 26 on HBO), with the two-part series finale, but will this be the end for lovers of Philip Pullman and his Lyra? Meanwhile, Yellowstone will be airing its midseason finale to kick off the new year (January 1 on Paramount Network), and the last episode ended with Jamie (Wes Bentley) planning to try to impeach John (Kevin Costner) as governor.

If you didn’t get a chance to see White Noise in theaters, the dramedy about a family during an airborne toxic event is coming to Netflix (December 30). Letterkenny returns for Season 11 (December 26 on Hulu), with the small town contending with the best chip flavors, lost dogs, an influencer invasion, Skid business, a mystery at the Church Bake Sale, unwanted guests at beer league, and the Degens stirring up trouble.

And there will be plenty of shows you can watch to ring in 2023 on December 31, including Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party (NBC) with hosts Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton (who will also perform) and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest (ABC) with performers including Duran Duran and New Edition.

Nothing returns to our list from last week.

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week?