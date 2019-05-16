5 Ways 'Chicago P.D.' Could Write Out Antonio Dawson in the Season 6 Finale

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 6, Episode 21 of Chicago P.D., "Confession."]

There's only one episode left of Chicago P.D. Season 6 — and with Jon Seda's Antonio Dawson.

But how is the series going to write him out? Will his guilty conscience drive him to make a decision that he can't take back? Will his exit be of a more permanent nature? Here's what we know for certain: His past — specifically, the team's cover-up when he pushed the man who abducted his daughter out a window to his death while high — comes back to haunt him in a big way in "Confession."

The good news is Antonio is still clean and attending meetings, but the words from one of the women in attendance at a meeting seem to speak directly to him. She's reached the Fourth Step, "a fearless moral inventory of all of my action," and she worries if she doesn't come clean about "all the lies, the guilt," she'll start using again. "It's like the Big Book says, it's your secrets that'll kill you," she says.

Then, Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) informs him and Voight (Jason Beghe) that the IRT supervisor says certain parts of his statement from the officer-involved death don't add up. That has to be on Kelton's (John C. McGinley) orders.

The only way to stop this investigation is to bring down Kelton, so Voight tells a reporter that the superintendent covered up a serial killer's existence years ago, and four more women died. But when the story is published, it's Deputy Superintendent Kate Brennan (Anne Heche) who takes the blame publicly because Kelton has dirt against her.

But what if Antonio gets ahead of the situation and takes full responsibility for what happened now, "so he could live with himself and get his fellow officers off the hook"? Unfortunately, it's too late and "there's no hypothetical happy ending." As he learns when he seeks off-the-record legal advice, he and the others would be fired, and he'd get jail time.

Is that in Antonio's future? Here are five ways Chicago P.D. could write him out in the Season 6 finale.

Antonio Cuts a Deal

There may not be a happy ending for anyone, but Antonio could always find a way to turn himself in and cut a deal that protects Voight and Ruzek. He'd most certainly lose his badge, but he may or may not end up in prison.

Antonio Makes a Move to Protect the Team

According to the promo — or at least the way it's edited — there's "actionable" proof regarding the incident and it's "bad." Though Voight says he's going to do what needs to be done, Antonio could, in a way, sacrifice himself and step up. He could make a deal, or, if the preview is misleading, take the blame for something else to keep the others out of the line of fire.

Kelton Succeeds in Disbanding Intelligence

If Kelton is indeed elected and becomes mayor, Intelligence's future is uncertain. Kate warns Voight in Episode 21 that the superintendent "always wins" and "is coming for" him.

What if Kelton does break up Intelligence, and Antonio either leaves the CPD or ends up somewhere off-screen?

Antonio Leaves Chicago

Maybe Kelton isn't elected. Maybe IRT doesn't find out about the cover-up. Maybe everything goes Intelligence's way, but Antonio decides he needs to get away from Chicago.

Antonio Dies

At the end of the Season 6 finale, Burgess (Marina Squerciati), Jay (Jesse Lee Soffer), and Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) are staring down at what could be a body. Now, it's very unlikely this is Antonio — what would he be doing in that house? — but something could always go very wrong during the course of the episode.

Sound off with your thoughts on how Antonio will be written out.

Chicago P.D., Wednesdays, 10/9c, NBC