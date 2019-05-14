'The Conners' Season 2 Episode Order Upped at ABC

Roseanne spinoff The Conners appears to be expanding its presence at ABC, as the sitcom's upcoming second season has received an episode boost.

The first season, which aired following the big Roseanne Barr Twitter scandal, seemed to receive mixed reviews from fans online, but more than enough viewers were tuning in, and the show got an early Season 2 renewal. But this next season will reportedly include almost twice as many episodes as the first, according to TV Line.

During a conference call with ABC's president of entertainment, Karey Burke, it was revealed that rather than the originally slated 13-episode order, the count has in fact been upped, although no number was provided. A source shared that the season could be comprised of as many as 19 episodes.

That number is a far cry from the small start of 11 episodes during The Conners' first season. And it's no surprise, since it well in the ratings and was ABC's top-rated comedy. The Conners is also the network's third highest-rated program overall, behind Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor.

Stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Sara Gilbert are likely to have had a role in the increase, as they've become the show's key players. Hopefully, an official episode count will be announced soon, but in the meantime, fans can take comfort in knowing there's plenty of The Conners on the way.

The Conners, Season 2, TBD Fall 2019, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC