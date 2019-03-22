Which Cast Members Are Returning for 'The Conners' Season 2?

The Conners is officially coming back for Season 2, but not all of the cast members are on board quite yet.

The hit ABC show was renewed on Friday, March 22, much to the delight of fans.

"We are proud to be continuing the story of the iconic Conners family," president of ABC Entertainment Karey Burke said in a statement.

"This team is fearless in their willingness to tackle contemporary issues with humor and heart, and I have no doubt they will continue to outdo themselves."

As fans know, The Conners was created as a spinoff of Roseanne, which was fired after Roseanne Barr shared a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett.

Though The Conners has not been quite as successful as the rebooted one season of Roseanne, it has done well enough to warrant another season.

In fact, the first season was the highest rated new comedy and had 9.5 million viewers.

The only problem? Not all of the cast members have signed on for the upcoming sophomore season.

As of right now, only cast members John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, and Ames McNamara have said yes to returning for Season 2, according to Deadline.

Season 1 regulars such as Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney, Jayden Rey, and Maya Lynne Robinson have yet to sign on. Time will tell!

