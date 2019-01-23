Did 'The Conners' Finale Set Things Up for a Second Season?

The Conners wrapped its first season Tuesday night, and the finale left viewers with more than one cliffhanger.

While no official word on a second season has been given, the final episode, "We Continue to Truck," set things up nicely for a potential return. After a rocky start — many Roseanne fans vowed not to watch without former star Roseanne Barr — The Conners ended on a high note.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show pulled in an audience of just under 8 million for the Season 1 ender, which is its highest-performing episode since fall of last year.

Among many of the twists and surprises were Aunt Jackie's (Laurie Metcalf) break-up with Peter (Matthew Broderick), whom she caught cheating when she found a bra in his bag and multiple calls to an unknown number in his phone bill.

Of course, the break-up didn't come without baggage, as Jackie wound up at the old Lunch Box — now a Chinese restaurant — and made an emotional scene. Luckily, Dan (John Goodman) and Darlene (Sara Gilbert) were there to intervene and take her home.

Then there's Becky (Lecy Goranson), who, in the midst of getting to know her baby-daddy Emilio (Rene Rosado), learns that he's been deported by episode's end. Of course, this is just part of the drama that also includes a love triangle for... Darlene.

When David (Johnny Galecki) comes knocking at the Conner family door, Darlene answers and learns that he's broken up with his girlfriend Blue (Juliette Lewis). This news doesn't serve to help her indecision about moving to Chicago with her current boyfriend, Ben (Jay R. Ferguson).

Throughout the episode, Darlene finds reasons not to move, but could this be a set-up for a larger situation in Season 2? Considering Johnny Galecki's impending Big Bang Theory finale, his open schedule could allow for some more Conners screentime.

Becky's deported love is also a good snag for a second season, since it's such a relevant topic in today's political climate — will she be reunited with Emilio? Fans will definitely want to know.

As for Aunt Jackie? She's got the support of Dan, Darlene, and the rest of her family, but maybe we'll see more self-fulfillment than her looking for love in a possible second season.

So what did fans think of the finale? Scroll down to see their reactions below.

Wow Everyone did a great job on #TheConners tonight! But when Jackie went back to the Lunchbox?! .. omg #LaurieMetcalf is brilliant! @TheConnersABC @ABCNetwork — Kristie Nizzia (@kristienizzia) January 23, 2019

Love #theconners so excited David is back looking forward to the love triangle. Such a good show! End game Darlene and David they just fit! — Heather lopez (@Heather659) January 23, 2019

Really loved #TheConners season finale. Hope this is a spin-off than can survive, because they’ve done a great job so far. — . ☄️ (@og_wahoo) January 23, 2019

I will always love David and Darlene because they have history but her and Ben....im leaning more in Ben's way#TheConners — Jhene_I_Jade (@QueenMzMona33) January 23, 2019