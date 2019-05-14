ABC Boss Talks Constance Wu's Future on 'Fresh Off the Boat'

ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke addressed Constance Wu's reaction to Fresh Off the Boat's renewal on Tuesday.

The comedy series received a Season 6 order on Friday, and Wu spoke out negatively on social media, catching everyone's attention. But that won't have any effect on her future with the series.

"There's been no thought to recasting Constance. We love what she does on the show," Burke said at ABC's Upfront presentation on May 14. "I did actually know that Constance had another opportunity [that], had Fresh Off The Boat not gone forward, she would have pursued." But the network never truly considered canceling the comedy because "it's just too strong."

"I'm going to choose to believe Constance's most recent communication about the show, that she is happy to return," the president added. "The cast and crew is happy to have her back, and we're thrilled to have her on the show."

Following the announcement Friday, Wu tweeted, "So upset right now that I'm literally crying. Ugh. F**k." When a fan offered her congratulations, she responded, "no it's not." (That tweet has since been deleted.) She also wrote "dislike" in the comments of the Instagram post celebrating the series' return.

Wu then posted a message clarifying her previous posts Saturday. "I love FOTB," she wrote, explaining she was upset because she had to give up another project she "was really passionate about" and would have challenged her.

'Fresh Off the Boat' Star Ian Chen Reflects on 5 Seasons of the History-Making Comedy Plus, the young actor, who plays Evan on the series, talks making his way to the big screen in the superhero flick 'Shazam!'.

"But my words and ill-timing were insensitive to those who are struggling, especially insensitive considering the fact that I used to be in that struggle too. I do regret that and it wasn't nice and I am sorry for that," she added. "People 'assumed' that that meant I don't love and enjoy FOTB. But I do love and enjoy it. I hope you believe me."

These words are my truth. I hope you hear them pic.twitter.com/l6SvbFcUlj — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) May 11, 2019

Fresh Off the Boat, Season 6, Fall 2019, ABC