Constance Wu Gets Backlash for Angry Tweets Over 'Fresh Off the Boat's Renewal

[Warning: The following contains some NSFW language.]

Was Constance Wu hacked?!

That's what many were thinking Friday evening when, soon after the actress' TV series Fresh Off the Boat was renewed for a sixth season by ABC, Wu started expressing some not-so-pleased feelings about the show's return on Twitter.

'Fresh Off the Boat' Star Ian Chen Reflects on 5 Seasons of the History-Making Comedy Plus, the young actor, who plays Evan on the series, talks making his way to the big screen in the superhero flick 'Shazam!'.

“So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. F**k,” the Crazy Rich Asians star first posted cryptically, followed by another vague tweet reading, "F**king hell."

So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. Fuck — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) May 10, 2019

Fucking hell. — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) May 10, 2019

Replying to her second tweet, a fan then wrote, "Congrats on your renewal! Great news :)" to which she responded (in a now-deleted post, seen in the screengrab below), "No it’s not."

She even brought her frustrations to Instagram, commenting "dislike" on the ABC sitcom's post celebrating the show's renewal.

But apparently it really was Wu behind the tweets as she not only left up the first to posts, but she also walked back her earlier statements in some follow-up posts.

"That was not a rampage, it was just how I normally talk. I say f**k a lot. I love the word. Y’all are making a lot of assumptions about what I was saying. And no, it’s not what it’s about. No it’s not..what this is all about. Stop assuming," she tweeted.

That was not a rampage, it was just how I normally talk. I say fuck a lot. I love the word. Y’all are making a lot of assumptions about what I was saying. And no, it’s not what it’s about. No it’s not..what this is all about. Stop assuming. — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) May 10, 2019

After a couple of hours, she walked things back further, writing, "Todays tweets were on the heels of rough day & were ill timed w/the news of the show. Plz know, Im so grateful for FOTB renewal. I love the cast & crew. Im proud to be a part of it. For all the fans support, thank u & for all who support my casual use of the word f**k-thank u too."

Todays tweets were on the heels of rough day&were ill timed w/the news of the show. Plz know, Im so grateful for FOTB renewal. I love the cast&crew. Im proud to be a part of it. For all the fans support, thank u & for all who support my casual use of the word fuck-thank u too😘 — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) May 11, 2019

ABC has so far chosen not to respond to the matter. However, fans have been very vocal about Wu's reaction on social media, many seeing her as being "ungrateful" for having a TV job on a day when many series were axed.

Someone please tell Constance Wu that Melissa McCarthy was on Mike & Molly until 2016 and everything seems to be OK. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) May 10, 2019

WHO EDITED CONSTANCE WU’S WIKIPEDIA PAGE ALREADY, I’M WHEEZING 😂 pic.twitter.com/VIW3N9q4VG — mani (@manikyus) May 11, 2019

Constance Wu probably shouldn’t have tweeted what she did, but I don’t blame her if she’s upset by the renewal. FOTB’s ratings have dropped and she was probably ready to transition to more movie roles. https://t.co/0e8kOgZRM0 — Alicia (@AliciaTenise) May 11, 2019

Constance Wu is apparently upset that her tv show, ABC’s “Fresh off the Boat,” just got renewed for a sixth season. Someone pass along Shelley Long, David Caruso, and Katherine Heigel’s info to her. pic.twitter.com/fgihh0SMMQ — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 10, 2019

1. Constance Wu should have space to be upset over her career trajectory, and the backlash against her seems at least a little sexist and racist. 2. Probably not the best way for her to go about expressing her disappointment. Both these things can be true. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) May 10, 2019

So sorry you have to do TV when you wanna do movies 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/m2ZaZK9886 — Sarah Smith-Jones 🍑 (@sarmizegethusa) May 10, 2019