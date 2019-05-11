Constance Wu Gets Backlash for Angry Tweets Over 'Fresh Off the Boat's Renewal

TV Insider Staff
ABC/Richard Cartwright

[Warning: The following contains some NSFW language.]

Was Constance Wu hacked?!

That's what many were thinking Friday evening when, soon after the actress' TV series Fresh Off the Boat was renewed for a sixth season by ABC, Wu started expressing some not-so-pleased feelings about the show's return on Twitter.

'Fresh Off the Boat' Star Ian Chen Reflects on 5 Seasons of the History-Making Comedy

'Fresh Off the Boat' Star Ian Chen Reflects on 5 Seasons of the History-Making Comedy

Plus, the young actor, who plays Evan on the series, talks making his way to the big screen in the superhero flick 'Shazam!'.

“So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. F**k,” the Crazy Rich Asians star first posted cryptically, followed by another vague tweet reading, "F**king hell."

Replying to her second tweet, a fan then wrote, "Congrats on your renewal! Great news :)" to which she responded (in a now-deleted post, seen in the screengrab below), "No it’s not."

She even brought her frustrations to Instagram, commenting "dislike" on the ABC sitcom's post celebrating the show's renewal.

But apparently it really was Wu behind the tweets as she not only left up the first to posts, but she also walked back her earlier statements in some follow-up posts.

"That was not a rampage, it was just how I normally talk. I say f**k a lot. I love the word. Y’all are making a lot of assumptions about what I was saying. And no, it’s not what it’s about. No it’s not..what this is all about. Stop assuming," she tweeted.

After a couple of hours, she walked things back further, writing, "Todays tweets were on the heels of rough day & were ill timed w/the news of the show. Plz know, Im so grateful for FOTB renewal. I love the cast & crew. Im proud to be a part of it. For all the fans support, thank u & for all who support my casual use of the word f**k-thank u too."

ABC has so far chosen not to respond to the matter. However, fans have been very vocal about Wu's reaction on social media, many seeing her as being "ungrateful" for having a TV job on a day when many series were axed.