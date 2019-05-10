Rob Miller Is Out of Prison on 'Law & Order: SVU' & Noah May Be at Risk (VIDEO)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 20, Episode 23 of Law & Order: SVU, "Assumptions."]

A handshake has never looked so ominous.

A major threat from Olivia's (Mariska Hargitay) past returns in Thursday's episode of Law & Order: SVU, and the worst part is that her son, Noah (Ryan Buggle), may be in danger now.

Season 20 Episode 18 introduced Rob Miller (Titus Welliver) as the attorney who raped defense attorney Nikki Staines (Callie Thorne) and intimidated her so she wouldn't testify. He even went after Olivia and had a State Trooper pull her over while she had Noah in the car. At the end of the episode, Olivia and Chief Dodds (Peter Gallagher) were able to make an arrest, but Rob told Olivia about a memo Dodds had about her.

In "Assumptions," Rob is out on bail after two months in federal custody, and he's facing multiple felony charges. Then, his attorney serves Olivia with a subpoena at home, which Dodds says is Rob trying to intimidate them.

"Trying?" Olivia asks. "He's already had a State Trooper pull me over with Noah in the car.Nikki Staines is terrified. She won't testify. He raped her, and he's gonna get away with it." Though Dodds tells her to let him worry about Rob, she can only do that while she's focused on an open case — and especially not after Rob tracks her down when she's out for a meal with her son.

At the end of the episode, Noah notices a man watching them, and Olivia turns to see it's Rob. He walks over and introduces himself to Noah as "a good friend" of his mother's and shakes his hand as Olivia watches. Uh-oh. That can't be good.

But it looks like it's going to get worse in the Season 20 finale, "End Game." According to the logline, "When a teenager is found dead in the Hudson River, Lt. Benson suspects Rob Miller is behind the mysterious death but can't prove it. Despite having only circumstantial evidence, ADA Stone (Philip Winchester) takes the case to court before Miller can destroy more lives."

But will he be successful? Or will Rob show just why the promo describe him as "the most powerful criminal Benson's ever faced."

He warns Olivia, "people that screw with me don't have happy endings." Can she take him down before he makes good on that, perhaps through Noah?

Or could it be that memo that is circulating? Olivia has read it by Episode 23 and presumably doesn't have an issue with it since she doesn't say anything to Dodds when he asks. Will the finale reveal all about it?

Law & Order: SVU, Thursdays, 10/9c, NBC