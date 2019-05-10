'Last Man Standing' Finale Sneak Peek: Ed & Chuck Pay a Price for Muffins (VIDEO)

Last Man Standing may be wrapping its first season at Fox on Friday night, but that doesn't mean the fun is slowing down.

In the episode titled, "A Moving Finale" the Baxters will deal with a few different challenges. Mike (Tim Allen) will be showing his daughter Mandy (Molly McCook) and Kyle (Christoph Sanders) some tough love as they hesitate to fly from the Baxter family nest.

Meanwhile, over at Outdoor Man, Chuck (Jonathan Adams) and Ed (Hector Elizondo) will be facing a challenge of their own. TV Insider has your exclusive first look at their storyline with a special clip from the episode.

Their troubles begin when Kristin (Amanda Fuller) approaches them in the store, interrupting a conversation about a convertible. With muffins in hand she offers the men some delicious breakfast treats.

Digging into the goodies, she then informs them about an upcoming fundraiser for Boyd's (Jet Jurgensmeyer) latest musical. "He's so excited to tell you guys about it," Kristin beams as she shares the news with Ed and Chuck.

Needless to say the men aren't as thrilled. What will happen when Boyd shows up at Outdoor Man? Find out when "A Moving Finale" airs Friday, May 10 on Fox, and don't miss the exclusive clip below for a sneak peek at the fun.

Last Man Standing, Fridays, 8/7c, Fox