CBS Renews 'Bull,' 'Madam Secretary' & 4 More Dramas for 2019-2020

Meredith Jacobs
Sarah Shatz/CBS; Phil Caruso/CBS

Most of CBS' primetime lineup has already been renewed for the 2019-2020 season.

CBS announced Thursday that it has renewed SEAL Team (for Season 3), S.W.A.T. (for Season 3), Madam Secretary (for Season 6), Bull (for Season 4), Hawaii Five-0 (for Season 10), and MacGyver (for Season 4).

The network had previously announced pickups for new seasons of Young SheldonMomCriminal MindsNCISNCIS: Los AngelesNCIS: New OrleansBlue BloodsFBIGod Friended MeThe Neighborhood, and Magnum P.I..

CBS is also bringing back longstanding primetime news shows 60 Minutes and 48 Hours60 Minutes is television's #1 primetime news program and has been on air for 51 years. 48 Hours will reach its 30th season with the pickup.

(Erik Voake/CBS)

Altogether, the network has now renewed 18 series for next season.