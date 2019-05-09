CBS Renews 'Bull,' 'Madam Secretary' & 4 More Dramas for 2019-2020

Most of CBS' primetime lineup has already been renewed for the 2019-2020 season.

CBS announced Thursday that it has renewed SEAL Team (for Season 3), S.W.A.T. (for Season 3), Madam Secretary (for Season 6), Bull (for Season 4), Hawaii Five-0 (for Season 10), and MacGyver (for Season 4).

The network had previously announced pickups for new seasons of Young Sheldon, Mom, Criminal Minds, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, Blue Bloods, FBI, God Friended Me, The Neighborhood, and Magnum P.I..

CBS is also bringing back longstanding primetime news shows 60 Minutes and 48 Hours. 60 Minutes is television's #1 primetime news program and has been on air for 51 years. 48 Hours will reach its 30th season with the pickup.

Altogether, the network has now renewed 18 series for next season.