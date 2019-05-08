Full Schedule of USA Network and Syfy's Mother's Day Marathons

In honor of Mother’s Day, USA and Syfy will air special themed marathons. On Friday, May 10, USA will air a Modern Family marathon starting at 6/5c. Being a mom is one of the hardest jobs. Spend some extra special time with Claire and Gloria by tuning in to this mom-tastic marathon.

Then on Sunday, May 12, USA will air a Law & Order: SVU Mama Bear Mariska marathon starting at 12/11a. Over the course of this series, loyal fans always wondered if Detective Olivia Benson would become a mother. She helped so many children during her career, after all. In Season 15, we got our wish in the form of Baby Boy Doe, an infant with a tragic back story.

Also on Sunday, May 12, Syfy will air a Mummy’s Day movie marathon starting at 4:30/3:30c. Celebrate Mother’s Day with The Mummy, The Mummy Returns, and the Syfy premiere of The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.

Here’s the complete schedule:

USA's Mother’s Day Marathon

Friday, May 10 (All Times ET/PT)

06:00 PM Modern Family — "Pilot"

06:30 PM Modern Family — "The Bicycle Thief"

07:00 PM Modern Family — "Come fly with Me"

07:30 PM Modern Family — "The Incident"

08:00 PM Modern Family — "Coal Digger"

08:30 PM Modern Family — "Fizbo"

09:00 PM Modern Family — "Fears"

09:30 PM Modern Family — "Mother Tucker"

10:00 PM Modern Family — "Princess Party"

10:30 PM Modern Family — "Mother’s Day"

11:00 PM Modern Family — "The Old Man and the Tree"

11:30 PM Modern Family — "Under Pressure"

12:00 AM Modern Family — "When Good Kids Go Bad"

12:30 AM Modern Family — "Phil on Wire"

USA's Mama Bear Mariska Marathon

Sunday, May 12

12:00 PM Law & Order: SVU — "Wednesday’s Child"

01:00 PM Law & Order: SVU — "Downloaded Child"

02:00 PM Law & Order: SVU — "Parent’s Nightmare"

03:00 PM Law & Order: SVU — "Surrendering Noah"

04:00 PM Law & Order: SVU — "Fashionable Crimes"

05:00 PM Law & Order: SVU — "Terrorized"

06:00 PM Law & Order: SVU — "Gone Fishin’"

07:00 PM Law & Order: SVU — "Contrapasso"

08:00 PM Law & Order: SVU — "Unintended Consequences"

09:00 PM Law & Order: SVU — "Intent"

10:00 PM Law & Order: SVU — "Gone Baby Gone"

Syfy's Mummy’s Day Marathon

Sunday, May 12

04:30 PM The Mummy (1999)

07:00 PM The Mummy Returns

09:56 PM The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor