Who Should Take Sara Gilbert's Seat on 'The Talk'?

Sara Gilbert tearfully announced she’s leaving The Talk after nine seasons during the show on Tuesday, April 9.

The Conners star explained her decision for leaving the daytime show has everything to do with spending more time with her family.

"This is something that I have been struggling with for a while, and going back and forth, but I’ve decided that it’s time for me to leave the show at the end of this season. I obviously love it here, and like I said, this was extremely difficult,” she shared.

"Last season, I did The Conners and was also producing and (hosting) here. I loved it and felt totally empowered, but also, if I’m being honest about it, my life was slightly out of balance. I wasn’t able to spend as much time with my three kids as I’d like, or take time for myself."

Gilbert will be leaving the show after Season 9 is over, which means there will be an empty seat on the panel. Here are some of our top picks for the show’s next co-host.



1. Carnie Wilson

The singer has guest hosted The Talk in the past, so it’s no surprise fans want to see the singer take over for Gilbert. Since she’s had the experience throughout the years, Wilson is a great choice.

2. Jodie Sweetin

Like Wilson, actress Jodie Sweetin has sat around the table as a guest host before. And, with Fuller House wrapping up its final season this year, Sweetin would be available to take over!

3. Marie Osmond

Fans would also love to see legendary singer Marie Osmond take over for Gilbert. Not only has she previously guest-hosted, she represents a very specific demographic that isn’t often seen on the show. Plus, her Las Vegas residency is wrapping up in the fall.

4. Melissa Rivers

Melissa Rivers would be an interesting choice to take over for Gilbert. She’s hosted a number of things in the past, including taking over for her mother, Joan Rivers, on Fashion Police, and she’s comfortable in front of the camera. Not to mention, she’d never hesitate to share her opinion!

5. Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel is very busy running her Skinnygirl empire and causing drama on The Real Housewives of New York, but we’d love to see her on The Talk. She has hosting experience, since she did have her own talk show for awhile, and she’s certainly not afraid to say what she’s thinking.

The Talk, Weekdays, CBS