CBS Renews Full Daytime Slate For 2019-2020: 'Bold & the Beautiful,' 'The Talk' & More

CBS is giving fans what they want by renewing their entire daytime TV lineup!

The network, which houses beloved soaps The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless, will see the two dramas continue through the 2019-2020 season. Plus, long-running game shows Price is Right and Let's Make a Deal, as well as popular daytime talk show The Talk are also among the renewals.

According to the release, CBS has lead daytime television for 30 plus consecutive years.

"For almost a third of a century, CBS has demonstrated a remarkable legacy of success in Daytime," said Angelica McDaniel, Executive Vice President, CBS Daytime Programs and Syndicated Programs Development.

"Our programming continues to maintain a level of achievement unheard of in today's television landscape, thanks to the passion and dedication of the extraordinary producers, casts, staff and crew on the shows, our studio partners, and most importantly, the fans. They have our deepest gratitude, and we look forward to entertaining them for many years to come."

Currently, CBS's Let's Make a Deal stars Wayne Brady as host and his former Whose Line Is It Anyway? costar Drew Carey helms The Price is Right's hosting. The Young and the Restless returns as daytime's number one program following their recent tributes to fallen costar Kristoff St. John.

The Bold and the Beautiful which just celebrated its 32nd anniversary is considered "the most-watched daytime drama in the world."

As for The Talk, it will celebrate its 10th anniversary following the exit of current co-host Sara Gilbert, who announced her departure earlier this year.