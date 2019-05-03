'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Premiere Sets World Record for Global Demand

The success of Game of Thrones continues to be unprecedented.

Parrot Analytics and Guinness World Records announced Wednesday that the global demand for the Game of Thrones Season 8 premiere makes it the most in-demand TV premiere, across all platforms and markets measured. This system is based on all premieres beginning in April 2015 until "Winterfell" aired on April 14.

"Game of Thrones has amassed a per capita global audience demand of 25.46 on 14th of April 2019, its Season 8 premiere day," Samuel Stadler, VP of Marketing, Parrot Analytics, said in a statement. "Compared to its per capita global demand of 24.74 on the day of its Season 7 premiere, the latest and final season has premiered 2.9% higher globally."

"Premiere day demand has been particularly strong in the United States, United Kingdom, and France," he added.

"It comes as no surprise. Game of Thrones has its fans tightly clenched in its dragon-like grip, and excitement for this final series has seen phenomenal engagement across every platform," Guinness World Records Editor in Chief Craig Glenday said.

"It has broken records since it first aired — for its viewership figures, Emmy wins, and even its status as the most pirated TV show," he continued. "And it looks like it's going to continue breaking records right up to the final, undoubtedly devastating episode."

Parrot Analytics is a data science company that measures global audience demand for television content. The factors measured include video consumption (streaming and downloads), social media engagement (hashtags, liking, and sharing), and research actions (such as reading and writing about shows).

According to the company, "the more consumer effort is required, the more importance the company attaches to each factor."

Several of the series' official titles have already been featured in the Guinness World Records 2018 and 2019 editions using Parrot Analytics data.

