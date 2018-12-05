8 Underdog Shows We’re Hoping Get 2019 Golden Globe Nods (PHOTOS)

Alfonso Bresciani/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Preacher (AMC)

Standout Performances: Dominic Cooper as Jesse and Ruth Negga as Tulip

Based on the DC Vertigo comic book series and adapted for TV by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, this series is equal parts gory, hilarious, and action-adventure.

Netflix

Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

Standout Performances: Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as best friends

The 9 to 5 duo reunite for this comedy series about women of a certain age living their best lives.

Lifetime

You (Lifetime)

Standout Performance: Penn Badgley as Joe

The series, adapted from Caroline Kepnes’ novel, teaches fans all the red flags to look for while dating and the dangers of social media, and blurs the line between love and obsession.

Michelle Faye/Wynonna Earp Productions, Inc./Syfy

Wynonna Earp (Syfy)

Standout Performance: Melanie Scrofano as Wynonna

Developed by Emily Andras, the show is about a woman who likes to kick ass and take names.

HBO

Succession (HBO)

Standout Performances:
Brian Cox as Logan Roy, Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy, and Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy… honestly the whole cast is stellar

The HBO series follows the ups and downs of a billionaire family. If you thought you’re family was dysfunctional, wait until you meet the Roys.

TNT

Claws (TNT)

Standout Performances:
Niecy Nash as Desna

Women conquering the traditionally male world of organized crime? We’re here for it.

Bettina Strauss/Hulu

UnReal (Hulu)

Standout Performances:
Constance Zimmer as Quinn King and Shiri Appleby as Rachel Goldberg

Inspired by all the reality dating TV shows out there, this show takes you behind-the-scenes of the dark and twisted plots it takes to create love onscreen.

PBS Masterpiece

Poldark (MASTERPIECE on PBS)

Standout Performances:
Aidan Turner as Captain Ross and Eleanor Tomlinson as Demelza

The British period drama brings the accents, sex, and history all rolled into one.

The Golden Globe nominations are arriving Thursday, and, of course, TV’s top shows like This Is Us, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Sharp Objects will no doubt be getting nods.

With so much content between cable, streaming and broadcast networks, some shows get overlooked, yet are equally as strong in their storylines, writing, and acting.

With that in mind, we’ve collected eight shows we think have flown under the radar but still deserve their own recognition. Here’s hoping the Golden Globes have also noticed.

