'Poldark' Season 4: Ross & Demelza 'Rebuild and Reconnect' Says Writer Debbie Horsfield

Masterpiece’s sweeping saga, Poldark, of a returning English soldier adjusting to life back in 18th-century Cornwall takes a turn in its penultimate round — and puts another strain on the marriage of Ross Poldark (Aidan Turner) and headstrong miner’s daughter Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson).

Following her infidelity last season, “trust needs to be rebuilt,” writer Debbie Horsfield says. “How they rebuild and reconnect is the journey of Season 4.”

It will be rocky going, considering Poldark is bound for Westminster to dabble in politics. “He is always off on a mission of some kind,” Horsfield says. “That can be at the cost of time with his wife and family.”

Expect to say goodbye to some favorites — “We lose some popular characters,” reveals Horsfield — but take comfort in knowing some things remain unchanged: Yes, Poldark doffs his shirt. Noting that in the Winston Graham books, the character swims naked, Horsfield says, “We’ve been quite restrained, really.”

Poldark, Season 4, Sept. 30, 9/8c, PBS (check local listings at pbs.org)