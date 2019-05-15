'The Good Fight's EPs Tease 'Consequences' in Season 3 Finale

"That man is a cancer," said legal eagle Liz Reddick-Lawrence (Audra McDonald) on a recent episode of CBS All Access's addictive The Good Fight. (You can catch up on the season before the finale streams Thursday, May 16.) She was referring to erratic, immoral lawyer Roland Blum (Michael Sheen), who has wormed his way into Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart.

Unfortunately, cancer isn't always easily removed and, with the firm playing hardball — partner Adrian Boseman (Delroy Lindo) reported Blum on perjury charges — the odious man's raison d'être in the season finale is revenge. "Like [ruthless real-life lawyer] Roy Cohn, Blum is a dangerous man when provoked," warns executive producer Robert King.

There's no safety either for Liz and fellow partner Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski), who have crossed moral and legal lines (manipulating voting machines!) in tandem with government resistance group the Book Club. "You're going to see the consequences of Diane and Liz's involvement with those people," teases executive producer Michelle King.

A personal dilemma faces new mom/divorce lawyer Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo). "We wanted to build on the struggle between motherhood and moving on the partner track," says Robert King. Unfortunately, Quinn may not have much of a say about her future since, he adds, "a choice is being made for her."

Look for a few watercooler bits in the Season 3 ender, too. (Season 4 has already been ordered.) This Is Us's Chris Sullivan guest stars as a judge appointed by the president — and "Donald Trump appears, strangely," says Robert King, who remains mum on just how this is achieved. And Sheen will break into song à la Broadway vets McDonald and Baranski, who recently duetted on Prince's "Raspberry Beret." "I Fought the Law," perhaps?

The Good Fight, Season 3 finale, Thursday, May 16, CBS All Access