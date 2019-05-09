Prepare for an Emotional, Surprise-Filled 'Big Bang Theory' Series Finale

It really is over.

After 12 seasons, 279 episodes, and countless bazingas, The Big Bang Theory shot its series finale on April 30 at Warner Bros. Studio's Stage 25 in Los Angeles. The last exploits of Sheldon (Jim Parsons), Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Penny (Kaley Cuoco), and their pals air May 16 (8/7c, CBS) — and we predict fans will need Kleenex.

We say that because we were among those holding back waterworks at a nearly three-hour taping that was both joyous and sad.

As for the sometimes weepy actors, they held nothing back as they performed in front of an audience of friends, family, and diehard fans, some of whom waited more than 14 hours to get in. "I cannot cry another tear," Cuoco told us the following day.

While Sheldon's wrath would befall us if we were to reveal what happens on the emotional episode — do Amy and Sheldon win the Nobel Prize? Will Raj find love? Will the elevator ever be fixed? — expect surprises. (Later that night, tune in to Unraveling the Mystery: A Big Bang Farewell at 9:30/8:30c, for a last behind-the-scenes look at TV's No. 1 comedy.)

"We've tied a bow on so many different moments, and I feel like we've left no stone unturned," notes Cuoco. Galecki agrees, saying the writers "did every character and every relationship justice. I think the fans are going to be incredibly pleased."

The Big Bang Theory, Series Finale, Thursday, May 16, 8/7c, CBS