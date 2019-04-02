'The Big Bang Theory' Finale Will Leave One of Its Mysteries Unsolved

The Big Bang Theory is set to end this year after 12 long seasons, but it’s not planning to wrap up all the loose ends.

While the series will probably have a wonderful finale, we will still be left with one burning question...what’s Penny’s last name?!

Though she technically does have a last name — her married name, Hofstadter — fans have yet to learn what her maiden name actually is.

In fact, many viewers have tweeted about Penny’s mystery last name in recent weeks.

“The series is coming to an end and what's Penny's last name?!” one fan asked.

The series is coming to an end and what's Penny's last name?!#TheBigBangTheory pic.twitter.com/0jsuow2M0o — Mahima Nandakumar (@memahima) February 14, 2019

“Annoys me so much that after 12 seasons we still don’t know Penny’s last name!!!!” another said.

Somebody else predicted, “Prediction: on the last episode of #TheBigBangTheory it will be revealed that Penny's character's last name is Cuoco. Because that's the kind of thing i think they would do to us fans. They want to #Bazzinga us.”

But, according to executive producer Steve Molaro, we will probably never find out.

"We got nervous and superstitious about giving her [a last name]. It will always be Hofstadter,” he recently told The Hollywood Reporter.

Kaley Cuoco, who plays Penny, has gone back and forth over the years on whether she wants to learn her character’s last name. While on CBS News back in 2017, she said she felt like learning the name would be a “jinx.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory_cbs) on Mar 22, 2019 at 5:22pm PDT

"It's kind of a personal thing. It feels like a jinx. We haven't said it for so long. I feel like if we said it, the world will explode,” she said.

But, while appearing on The Talk in 2018, she revealed she’d actually like to know the name.

Guess we’ll have to find out if they’re telling the truth when the show finally wraps up in May.

The Big Bang Theory, Thursdays, 8/7c, CBS