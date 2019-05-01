'Superstore' Sneak Peek: Glenn Forgets He Isn't Manager (VIDEO)

Superstore is tackling the environment in its latest installment, "Cloud Green," airing Thursday, May 2. Below, TV Insider has your exclusive first look at the episode with a special clip and some insight from director Heather Jack, who is part of NBC's Female Forward program.

In "Cloud Green," Dina (Lauren Ash) will protest, while Amy (America Ferrera) will struggle to assert her authority to an oblivious Glenn (Mark McKinney), who seems to have forgotten he doesn't hold the position of manager anymore. Plus, Jonah (Ben Feldman) attempts to implement a green initiative at Cloud 9, but his fellow employees don't make it easy.

With an extensive resume including projects like Confessions of a Shopaholic, National Treasure 2: Book of Secrets and Let's Not Panic, and her work with MTV, Vice, Comedy Central, IFC, Funny or Die and Hulu, among others, it's no surprise Heather Jack's directing will elevate the episode.

"NBC's Female Forward was the first program I'd seen that went beyond offering aspiring directors the chance to shadow, to actually guaranteeing an episode," Jack tells us. "So, because of the way the program is run, it really sets you up for success."

"There were so many wonderful things about directing on Superstore, but one was just the outstanding level of talent in terms of both cast and crew," she said, commending them. "The show is going into its fifth season, so everyone's gelled, and the show has established a rhythm and knows what works and what doesn't... I wanted to work with that momentum of the show and what it does best, while hopefully adding some of my own comedic taste and perspective in."

That comedic flare is certainly on display in the clip below, which sees Glenn introduce his pastor to Amy and Mateo (Nico Santos) and reveal that he's allowed the man to hand out plants for Earth Day. The episode serves as a bigger format than some of Jack's past work, as she notes, "It was amazing to be at the helm of a show like Superstore and flexing my skills at this higher level while being so well-supported by everyone working on the show."

Luckily, Jack has already been asked to direct again next season. "Hopefully I'll just keep growing and getting better as a director," she says, "but at least this time I’ll be able to tell myself, 'you've done it before!'"

Check out her work in the hilarious clip below, and don't miss "Cloud Green" when it airs on NBC.

Superstore, Thursdays, 8/7c, NBC