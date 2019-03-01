'Superstore' Casts 'This Is Us' Star Chrissy Metz in Special Season 4 Role

Worlds are set to collide in an upcoming episode of Superstore as This Is Us star Chrissy Metz is poised to appear in an episode of the NBC comedy.

The actress, known for her dramatic work on the series chronicling the Pearson family story, gears up for a comedic turn as Luanne. What brings Luanne to the St. Louis Cloud 9 location? As a Human Resources representative for the company, she'll be investigating a recent "flurry of public embarrassing tweets."

And even with the comedic tone of the show, Metz's Luanne is described as "all-business" when it comes to her job. The news comes just days before Superstore's March 7 return after being on hiatus since December 13, and days before This Is Us' March 5 return — the series was on a two-week hiatus.

More details on Metz's character have not been released at this time, but don't expect to see her infiltrate the half-hour comedy for a while — Luanne isn't expected to arrive until May. Until then, fans can enjoy Metz on the network's award-winning drama as her character Kate continues her journey to becoming a mother.

By the time Luanne does arrive at St. Louis' Cloud 9 branch, This Is Us will have finished its Season 3 run, making Metz's appearance even more of a special treat for fans of her work.

Superstore, Returns Thursday, March 7, 8/7c, NBC