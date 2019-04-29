'American Idol' Queen Night: Did the Right People Go Home? (POLL)

American Idol took a walk down memory lane by collaborating with former contestant Adam Lambert and the iconic Queen for a night featuring music from the band's library.

Idol hopefuls carefully chose tunes to perform ranging from "Under Pressure" to "We Are the Champions." The Top 8 duked it out for spots in the Top 6, and when it came to the episode's end, a decision was made on which two contestants to eliminate.

Madison VanDenburg, Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, Alejandro Aranda, Laine Hardy, Laci Kaye Booth and Wade Cota were voted through by viewers, while Alyssa Raghu and Walker Burroughs said goodbye to the competition. The judges chose not to save either of the bottom two contestants from elimination and are continuing to hold onto their vote.

With so many great performances, it's hard to see any of these talented performers leave, especially after last night's showing. But did America get the vote right? Were the right people sent home? We want to know what you think in the poll below. Be sure to check out the performances from "Queen Night" before casting your vote.

Wade Cota sings "We Are the Champions"

Alejandro Aranda performs "Under Pressure"

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon sings "Who Wants to Live Forever"

Walker Burroughs performs "Crazy Little Thing Called Love"

Madison VanDenburg sings "The Show Must Go On"

Alyssa Raghu performs "Somebody to Love"

Laci Kaye Booth sings "Love of my Life"

Laine Hardy performs "Fat Bottomed Girls"

American Idol, Sundays & Mondays, 8/7c, ABC