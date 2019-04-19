'American Idol': Listen to All of the Season 17 Contestants' Original Songs (VIDEO)

American Idol has shown viewers some talented singers through the years, but only a select few of those singers have been bold enough to display their knack for songwriting.

In Season 17, some contestants have done just that, proving that you don't need a chart-topping song to become a hit with the crowd. Below we're rounding up the performances that got people's attention, from the auditions round all the way to Hollywood.

Scroll down to see the list of songs these Season 17 contestants have introduced so far, and stay tuned for potential additions since you never know what they'll sing next.

"Out Loud" by Alejandro Aranda

"Cholo Love" by Alejandro Aranda"

"Almost Heaven" by Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon

"10 Years" by Alejandro Aranda

"Stay Okay" by Eddie Island

"Oh Daddy" by Riley Thompson

"Compass" by Lauren Engle