'The 100,' 'All American' and More Renewed at The CW for 2019-2020

The CW's entire freshman class this season is graduating.

The network announced Wednesday that it has renewed its new series All American, In the Dark, and Roswell, New Mexico. Charmed and Legacies were previously picked up for their second seasons in January.

The CW has also renewed The 100 for Season 7. This news comes just under a week before the Season 6 premiere on Tuesday, April 30.

"As we begin to plan for the 2019-2020 season, we're thrilled to have this roster of 14 exceptionally creative and distinctive series, including all five first year shows, as the foundation on which to continue to build the multiplatform future of The CW," network president Mark Pedowitz said in a statement.

"One of our key long-term goals has been to continually add more original programming all year round, especially in midseason and summer, and with these returning shows and the new series we'll order as we get closer to the May upfront, next season on The CW is shaping up to be our most robust year round schedule yet," he continued.

Also returning for the 2019-2020 season are Arrow (Season 8), Black Lightning (Season 3), DC's Legends of Tomorrow (Season 5), Dynasty (Season 3), The Flash (Season 6), Riverdale (Season 4), Supergirl (Season 5), and Supernatural (Season 15).

The upcoming seasons of Arrow and Supernatural will be their last. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend aired its series finale on April 5, and iZombie and Jane the Virgin are currently airing their final seasons.