Catch A&E's 'Ultimate Live PD Marathon' to Celebrate the 200th Episode

Hosted by Dan Abrams with analysis from Tom Morris Jr. and Sgt. Sean "Sticks" Larkin, and premiering Friday, April 26, the 11-day event, Ultimate Live PD Marathon, will also feature new Live PD specials, a bonus episode of Live PD, and two new episodes of Live Rescue.

Live PD is a documentary series that showcases the policing of America, following diverse police departments from across the country in real time as they patrol their communities.

Using dash cams along with fixed rig and handheld cameras, the series captures the work of a varied mix of urban and rural police forces on a typical Friday and Saturday night. Abrams, Morris and Larkin guide viewers through the night, giving insight to what audiences are seeing in real time, bouncing between the featured police departments and offering an inside look at each live episode.

Live PD also features law enforcement officers from the series who appear in-studio as guest analysts to provide additional commentary.



The Ultimate Live PD Marathon Lineup

Friday 4/26 and Saturday 4/27

Live PD (9pm-12am) - New episode of the hit series, hosted by Dan Abrams with Analysts Tom Morris Jr. and Sgt. Sean ‘Sticks’ Larkin.

Sunday 4/28

Live PD Presents: PD Cam (9-11pm) – Hosted by Sgt. Sean ‘Sticks’ Larkin, this special 2-hour premiere of the hit series features police encounters on bodycams, dashcams and helicopter cams.

Monday 4/29

Live PD: Animals on the Loose (8pm) – Some of the most popular encounters on “Live PD” involve animals. Hosted by Tom Morris Jr., this 1-hour special highlights some of the fan favorite animal moments from the show.

Live Rescue (9-11pm) - An all-new episode of A&E’s newest live series, hosted by Ashleigh Banfield.

Tuesday 4/30

Live PD: Officers Look Back Live (8-10pm) – A new live special that looks at some of the most intense encounters from “Live PD” and features live in-studio interviews with the officers involved in the encounters.

Wednesday 5/1

Live PD (9-11pm) - New episode of the hit series, hosted by Dan Abrams with Analysts Tom Morris Jr. and Sgt. Sean ‘Sticks’ Larkin.

Thursday 5/2

Live PD: Overtime (8pm) - This is the pre-recorded third hour from the previous night’s “Live PD.”

Live PD: Wanted (9-10pm) - This live special will update the stories of the fugitives the “Live PD” audience has already helped capture while embedding live with task forces around the country as they serve warrants in real time.

Friday 5/3 and Saturday 5/4

Live PD (9pm-12am) – Two new episodes of “Live PD” with Host Dan Abrams and Analysts Tom Morris Jr. and Sgt. Sean ‘Sticks’ Larkin.

Sunday 5/5

