'Live Rescue': Follow First Responders With Veteran Journalist Ashleigh Banfield

Docuseries Live Rescue follows first responders for two hours on Mondays, beginning April 22, as they bravely put their lives on the line responding to emergency rescue calls.

Journalist Ashleigh Banfield hosts this show from the producers of hit series Live PD, Big Fish Entertainment.

Banfield is one of the most acclaimed anchors in television news, and one of television’s top law and justice journalists. Most recently, she hosted Primetime Justice with Ashleigh Banfield on HLN. Prior to that, she anchored Legal View with Ashleigh Banfield on CNN, which she joined in 2011 as co-anchor of the morning news show Early Start.

Over the course of her career, Banfield has covered breaking news from across the country and around the globe.



Her sit-down interviews include Yasser Arafat, the Israeli Prime Ministers Ehud Barak and Shimon Peres, Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister Tariq Aziz, Saudi Prince Al Faisal, George and Laura Bush, Bill and Hillary Clinton, John McCain, and many others. She was previously a correspondent for ABC News, an anchor and host for truTV, and a correspondent for NBC News.

Live Rescue, Series Premiere, Monday, April 22, 9/8c, A&E