TV News Roundup: Sara Gilbert on 'Atypical,' 'Outlander' Star Heads to HBO & More

Sara Gilbert Sets Netflix Debut With Atypical

so excited to be part of one of my favorite shows season 3 #atypicalnetflix pic.twitter.com/CK1ax6kQqD — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) April 23, 2019

The Conners star who recently announced her exit from The Talk is jumping over to streaming by becoming a part of Atypical. The actress broke the news on Twitter, revealing that she will join the show for Season 3. According to Entertainment Weekly, Gilbert will play university Ethics Professor Judd, who is somewhat irritable but also compassionate.

Outlander's Laura Donnelly Lands Lead in Joss Whedon's HBO Sci-Fi Series

Fans may know her as Jenny Murray (Jamie's stubborn sister from Outlander), but Laura Donnelly is stepping into a new role for Joss Whedon's HBO sci-fi drama The Nevers. According to Deadline, Donnelly will star as Amalia True in a story following a group of Victorian women who are equipped with special abilities, have various enemies, and a mission that could change the world.

FX Sets Season 2 Premiere for Pose

The historic series Pose has set its Season 2 premiere date for Tuesday, June 11 at 10/9c on FX. The series got everyone talking when the first season debuted in 2018, and it's sure to do the same with this next chapter. Season 2 flashes forward in time to 1990 on the heels of the ballroom community establishing itself in pop culture. It will include 10 episodes.

Nailed It! Season 3 Gets a Premiere Date

🌟Ta da!🌟 Season 3 of Nailed It! arrives May 17. pic.twitter.com/3krnrBxvLf — Nailed It! (@NailedIt) April 23, 2019

Everyone's favorite Netflix cooking competition is set to return with new episodes on Friday, May 17. Gear up for some laughs as the show's sure to include more hilarious baking fails. The streaming service also revealed on Twitter that actress Felicia Day will appear to judge a Marvel-themed episode.

AMC Unveils Zachary Quinto's NOS4A2 Transformation

Zachary Quinto's role in AMC's upcoming horror series NOS4A2 is on the less glamorous side of the spectrum, but in order to get scary, the actor had to change. The network has unveiled a look into the process of Quinto's transformation into the evil Charlie Manx. Catch it above, and don't miss the show's premiere on Sunday, June 2 at 10/9c on AMc.