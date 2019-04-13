'Duff Takes the Cake' With One-of-a-Kind Creations on Food Network

For years, Duff Goldman has designed top-tier cakes for renowned clients that are beyond their wildest imaginations. Now, the Ace of Cakes star is using his artistry to create amazing, show-stopping cakes for deserving people on Duff Takes the Cake.

Beginning Monday, April 15, Duff and his A-team of talented designers, builders, and cake decorators are engineering epic creations for good-hearted people serving their communities to celebrate special milestones.

In five half-hour episodes, Duff and his team work around the clock to meet impossible deadlines, defeat design challenges, and overcome delivery obstacles. And the reactions to their incredible designs are always the icing on the cake!

Throughout the series, Duff and his team transform last-minute, heartfelt requests into innovative cakes in just days, often facing unforeseeable challenges. From birthday cakes for kids who survived the Northern California wildfires to an aquarium-themed cake to celebrate the hardworking volunteers at a local aquarium to very personal cakes for Duff’s wedding reception, each one will require meticulous detail.

Making it even more challenging, every cake must be intact and on time to some wild delivery locations. We're talking an ice-cold plunge in a frozen mountain lake, a fireworks festival in Los Angeles’ Chinatown, and even the middle of a rodeo arena surrounded by 2000-pound bulls! Nothing is too crazy!

Duff Takes the Cake, Premiere, Monday, April 15, 10/9c, Food Network