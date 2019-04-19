Netflix Debuts Ava DuVernay's 'When They See Us' Trailer (VIDEO)

Netflix highlights one of the most shocking instances of injustice in When They See Us.

The streaming service revealed a first look at the new four-part limited series with a trailer Friday.

Based on a true story, When They See Us chronicles the case in which five teenagers of color — Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise, labeled the Central Park Five — were convicted of a rape they did not commit.

It includes when the teenagers were first questioned in the spring of 1989, their exoneration in 2002, and the settlement reached with the city of New York in 2014.

On April 19, 1989, a woman was raped in Central Park. The trailer highlights the investigation, interrogations, and arrests, all while the accused maintain their innocence.

Watch the trailer below to see the lies and what these five men went through.

Ava Duverney created, co-wrote, and directed the limited series. It stars Michael K. Williams, Vera Farmiga, John Leguizamo, Felicity Huffman, Niecy Nash, Blair Underwood, Christopher Jackson, Joshua Jackson, Omar J. Dorsey, Adepero Oduye, Famke Janssen, Aurora Perrineau, William Sadler, Jharrel Jerome, Jovan Adepo, Aunjanue Ellis, Kylie Bunbury, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Storm Reid, Dascha Polanco, Chris Chalk, Freddy Miyares, Justin Cunningham, Ethan Herisse, Caleel Harris, Marquis Rodriguez, and Asante Blackk.

When They See Us, Series Premiere, Friday, May 31, Netflix