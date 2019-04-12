'The Perfect Date' & 4 Top-Rated Netflix Romances Worth Checking Out

Turns out, you don’t have to commit felony fraud to gain admission to an elite school.

In Netflix’s latest romantic comedy, The Perfect Date, Ivy League hopeful Brooks (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’s Noah Centineo) has everything it takes to get into Yale University… except the cash. So he starts charging by the hour — posing as a temporary boyfriend for rich students like Celia (Laura Marano) in need of the perfect plus-one.

“We watch him enter the world of wealthier private school girls and he figures out who he is,” says the romantic comedy’s director, Chris Nelson.

Along the way, he falls for Shelby, the girl of his dreams (Riverdale’s Camila Mendes), who may not be so receptive to his means of employment.

The Perfect Date Movie, Streaming Now, Netflix

More Top-Rated Netflix Original Romances

These Netflix films all have a 90 percent or higher rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Our Souls at Night

Frequent costars Robert Redford and Jane Fonda (right) reteam in this drama based on Kent Haruf’s 2015 novel about a pair of lonely neighbors who fall in love despite the disapproval of their families.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

This is why you never leave a paper trail. Teen Lara Jean’s (Lana Condor) secret love letters to her crushes are for her eyes only—until her sister mails them out. Complicated circumstances lead Lara Jean to fake a relationship with the most popular boy in school (Noah Centineo) while she’s pining for her sister’s ex.

Set It Up

What do you get when you splice The Parent Trap with The Devil Wears Prada and Cyrano de Bergerac? This delightful romp! Overworked personal assistants Harper and Charlie (Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell) decide to fix up their demanding bosses (Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs). But the sparks really fly between the two would-be Cupids.

Ali’s Wedding

In this groundbreaking Australian rom-com, Muslim man Ali (Osamah Sami) tries to live up to his community’s expectations. But lying about his academic achievements in order to woo his ideal woman (Helana Sawires)—even though his father has arranged for him to wed someone else—eventually spirals out of control.