2025 British Open Golf Championship: Complete TV Schedule

Xander Schauffele
The Open Championship

Golf’s final major tournament of 2025 is upon us.

The Open Championship (or the British Open as we’ve traditionally called it in the States) is at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland July 17–20.

Defending champion Xander Schauffele (pictured above) seeks another Claret Jug, and will be among the favorites at Royal Portrush.

Top challengers include Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm. Other contenders include Justin Thomas, Russell Henley, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa and Ludvig Äberg.

The players will be tested with Royal Portrush’s rugged coastal dunes, swirling winds and famously punishing holes like the par‑3 “Calamity Corner” 16th.

USA Network and NBC air The Open on TV beginning early Thursday (late night Wednesday), with streaming coverage available on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Peacock’s daily coverage includes featured groups and a Par-3 channel with coverage of the 6th and 16th Holes.

British Open 2025 TV & Streaming Schedule on NBC Sports

All Times Eastern.

Thursday, July 17
First Round
1:30-4am, Peacock
4am-3:30pm, USA Network

Friday, July 18
Second Round
1:30-4am, Peacock
4am-3:30pm, USA Network

Saturday, July 19
Third Round
5-7am, USA Network
7am-3pm, NBC & Peacock

Sunday, July 20
Final Round
4-7am, USA Network
7am-2pm, NBC & Peacock

