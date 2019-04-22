'Game of Thrones': Former CIA Director David S. Cohen Makes Cameo in Episode 2

Keep an eye on even the most minor of characters when you watch Game of Thrones, because you never know who might make a cameo.

The latest unexpected walk-on? Former CIA Deputy Director David S. Cohen! The agency clued fans of the HBO series in on the appearance in a tweet just prior to Sunday's episode.

"A perk of working for CIA is world travel. Apparently that sometimes extends to other realms," the tweet reads alongside an image of Cohen in character in the episode.

"Way to blow my cover," Cohen wrote when he retweeted the CIA's message.

A perk of working for CIA is world travel. Apparently that sometimes extends to other realms… “Little birds,” be on the lookout for a former deputy director of ours wandering through #Westeros in tonight’s episode of #GameOfThrones. pic.twitter.com/DBIzIFKoju — CIA (@CIA) April 22, 2019

That wasn't the first time he tweeted about his appearance. After Playboy correspondent Alex Thomas noted his cameo, Cohen made a nod to the series and his character on April 17. "As Arya might say, 'A man has no name,'" he wrote.

Cohen appeared on the food line as those in Winterfell prepared for the upcoming battle against the Night King and his Army of the Dead in the second episode of Game of Thrones' final season.

Cohen held his position in the CIA from 2015 to 2017.

If this appearance seems out of the blue, you might want to take into consideration his Game of Thrones connection. According to Playboy's Thomas, Cohen's brother-in-law is series co-creator David Benioff.

Cohen is just the latest cameo on the HBO series. Past ones include Rob McElhenney and Martin Starr in the Season 8 premiere and Ed Sheeran in the Season 7 premiere.

