Worth Watching: 'Fosse/Verdon' Dances Onto FX, CBS's 'Code,' 'Deadliest Catch' Premiere

A selective critical checklist of notable Tuesday TV:

Fosse/Verdon (10/9c, FX): Oscar winner Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams are razzle-dazzling in a dark biographical series about famed choreographer/director Bob Fosse (the movie Cabaret, Broadway's Chicago, All That Jazz) and his long-suffering wife/creative muse/partner in terpsichorean genius, the celebrated Broadway musical star Gwen Verdon. Visually bold and uncompromising, produced and written by Broadway titans responsible for megahits Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen, the series spares no tawdry detail yet exults in the creative process, capturing the seductive sizzle of Fosse's classic routines. (Read the full review.)

The Code (9/8c, CBS): Taking over FBI's spot for a week before moving its regular Monday time period (9/8c) April 15, the new military/legal drama introduces a generic team of Marine lawyers from the Judge Advocate Division headquarters in Quantico whose motto apparently is, "We don't chase ideals. We chase outcomes." In the pilot, we meet cocky Capt. John "Abe" Abraham (Luke Mitchell), who took to the law after an injury sidelined him from the infantry. His new case is personal, involving the fatal stabbing of his former friend and commanding officer (Will Swenson) by a fellow soldier who clearly wasn't fit for duty — so who should be held responsible? The setting of a military tribunal brings some distinction to the otherwise formulaic drama, but Abe's far-fetched courtroom antics out of the gate aren't very promising. And as the team's boss, Col. Glenn Turnbull, the great Dana Delany is sorely wasted.

Deadliest Catch (9/8c, Discovery): The standard bearer for extreme workplace docuseries is back for a 15th season, opening with a two-hour premiere that finds the Bering Sea crab fleet once again in conflict with the arrival of a new fishing vessel, the Southern Wind, whose captain, Steve "Harley" Davidson (get it?), quickly runs afoul of Wizard captain Keith Colburn. Doesn't help when they discover the crab are all in one spot.

The Last O.G. (10:30/9:30c, TBS): In a very funny episode of the life-after-prison comedy, would-be chef Tray (Tracy Morgan) hopes to hone his culinary skills mastered behind bars when he takes a job in his kids' school cafeteria. But when he starts serving under-the-counter items that the school would never put on their healthy menu ("diabetes on a plate," laments school administrator Jack McBrayer), this lunch lady's days may be numbered. In a smart subplot, ex-wife Shay (Tiffany Haddish) clashes with nice-guy husband Josh (Ryan Gaul) when he cautions her that her quick temper is scary to white people.

Inside Tuesday TV: Freeform's The Bold Type (8/7c) is back for a third season, with shakeups at Scarlet Magazine including bringing in a new guy to run the digital side, effectively demoting Jacqueline (Melora Hardin) to running just the print publication. And Sutton (Meghann Fahy) and Richard (Sam Page) are making headlines by taking their relationship public… TLC indulges the appetite for royal gossip with Meghan & Harry: A Royal Baby Story (8/7c), anticipating the hubbub over the arrival of the celebrated couple's first child… Modern Family's Ty Burrell comes back for a second helping of genealogical history in the season finale of PBS's Finding Your Roots (8/7c, check local listings at pbs.org), and host/producer Henry Louis Gates, Jr. is back an hour later with the first two chapters of the four-part history Reconstruction: After the Civil War (9/8c, check local listings at pbs.org). The documentary deals with the transformation of post-Civil War America, when African-Americans finally enjoy newfound freedoms, then are confronted by the rise of white supremacy and Jim Crow laws undermining advances made during Reconstruction… In CNBC's The Profit: My Roots (9/8c), The Profit host Marcus Lemonis takes a personal journey to his birthplace in Lebanon and the Beirut orphanage where he was adopted at 9 months to examine his birth records and seek his birth parents. Along his quest, he meets and shares the stories of local entrepreneurs.