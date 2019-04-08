'American Idol': The Best Duets From All-Star Duets Night 1 (VIDEO)

On Sunday, April 7, ten of American Idol's Top 20 competed for seven spots in the Top 14.

Joining the young hopefuls were some living music legends and longtime favorites including Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Jason Mraz, Shaggy, Brett Young and Elle King. The stars took to the stage with the contestants for night one of the All-Star Duets round, and it was nothing short of amazing as they entertained new and returning viewers alike.

Among the first night of contenders were Kate Barnette, Walker Burroughs, Riley Thompson, Uché, Madison VanDenburg, Shawn Robinson, Ashley Hess, Bumbly, Laci Kaye Booth and Laine Hardy. Sadly for Barnette, Robinson and Bumbly, it was the end of the line for their future with the show this year.

Below, we're rounding up our five favorite performances from the night and asking readers to tell us which one you liked the best.

Laci Kaye Booth Sings "Mercy" with Brett Young

Laine Hardy Performs "The Weight" with Elle King

Ashley Hess Sings "I'm Yours" with Jason Mraz

Madison VanDenburg Performs "We Belong" with Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

Walker Burroughs Sings "Have It All" with Jason Mraz

Whether your favorites made the list or not, now it's your turn: Take your pick of your top All-Star Duet from Night 1 in the poll below.

